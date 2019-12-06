Home Lifestyle Fashion

Two nations set to flaunt local crafts

It will showcase over 100 hand-picked exhibitors, including master craftsmen, fashion retailers, exporters, women entrepreneurs and retailers of languishing crafts. 

By Express News Service

This weekend, celebrate heritage craft and contemporary design at Sunder Nursery. Conceptualised by Vandana Haksar, space will play host to InHerit, a festival of craft, design, fashion, lifestyle and heritage tourism. Teamwork Arts will organise the event in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and the Embassy of the Czech Republic in India. It will showcase over 100 hand-picked exhibitors, including master craftsmen, fashion retailers, exporters, women entrepreneurs and retailers of languishing crafts. 

“Apart from juxtaposing the diversity and skill of handcrafting that’s a part of India’s tangible cultural heritage with the contemporary fashion and design sensibilities, InHerit also aims to promote tourism,” says Sanjoy Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts Significantly, the association with the Czech Embassy will result in exchanging ideas on using craft in couture design between both nations and their shared interests in the promotion of culture.

“You will get to enjoy traditional Czech cuisine and witness vintage Czech products, including classic jewellery and art objects at the venue,” says Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, adding, “This will help us portray Czech Republic as a destination for tourism and trade, business and study.” The crafts segment has products by award-winning master craftsmen such as Rahul Salvi, the 7th-generation weaver of Patan Patola (double ikat woven silk) saris; UNESCO awardee Abdul Kadar Khatri, known for ajrakh block printed textile; Padma Shri Mohammed Tayeb Khan, a master creator of the finest leheriyas, handcrafted shaded mukaish chiffon saris, dupattas and scarves; and Umar Faruk Khatri for contemporary bandhanis.

Prominent exhibitors from FDCI include Abraham & Thakore, AM:PM, Payal Jain, Ikai by Ragini Ahuja, among others. Antaran, a Tata Trusts initiative, will highlight artisan skills through their exquisite weaves. On December 7, the FDCI will host a fashion presentation featuring 20 style gurus. “The show is a tribute to the meeting of several disciplines of design through arts and crafts that will be exhibited during the two-day fest,” says FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi. On: December 7-8 At: Sunder Nursery.

