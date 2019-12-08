Home Lifestyle Fashion

Travellers’ tales

Nicobar introduces a range of trinkets that are an ode to journeys and memories.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Inspired by objects found and foraged, from shells on a beach in the Maldives, to a lime slice out of gin and tonic, and the leaves that fall around their garden studio, Nicobar has introduced charms, chains, hoops and hairpins as part of its new collection, the Nico Travel Jewels. The brand lovingly casted each of these foraged pieces in brass before plating them in gold and thus committing their naturalness to permanence.

The Nico Travel Jewels have a story to tell and are something like a mix and match of one’s own travels. Easy to wear, pair and gift, each piece is designed for stacking, and to be loved forever. “Jewellery is symbolic to a celebration. There is a certain sense of self expression when you put on a piece of jewellery and set out for the day. Inherently, I am a collector. Little things that spark emotion will find their way in my home. It’s less about what it is and more about what it represents. The way you wear jewellery has a story to tell. I like to layer, to bunch them all in one and sometimes add a little quirk to my classic baali,” says Divya Kapoor, design head, Travel, Nicobar.

This jewellery line is an ode to journeys and memories—layered, bunched together or dangling from your ears. Celebrating minimalism, these delicate trinkets bathed in muted sunshine are set to make you shine on your own personal journey.

Founded by Simran Lal and Raul Rai in 2016, Nicobar embodies the contemporary aesthetic of India. Stressing minimal, simple and modern designs, it has a distinct identity of its own that effortlessly blends Indian sensibilities with functional aesthetic. From fashion, home and travel accessories, the Delhi-based brand actively engages with local artisans.

Availability across all Nicobar stores and online. Price range from Rs 850 to Rs 5,200.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp