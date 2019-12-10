New Year fashion trends to hit Hyderabad this month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hi-Life, the lifestyle and fashion exhibition featuring 400 top designers from across the country, are set to showcase their best designer creations at HICC Novotel for three days from December 17-19. The exhibition showcases haute couture, personal style, home décor, luxury products, stationary to gifting ideas and from tasteful artefacts and décor to new age art, to name a few.

"The extraordinary collection and the best-chosen designers from all across the nation had made the ‘The event brings the trending fare in national and international markets at prices that Indians love," says Aby Dominic, chief organiser of the expo.

To let Hyderabadis know about the kind of designs one can expect, top models showcased the ensembles in a fashion show. The models wore the designs and outfits that one can find in the expo later this month. “Designer wear, bridal wear, fashion wear, jewellery, fashion accessories, home accessories, furnishing concepts, stationary to gifting ideas and from tasteful artifacts to avant-garde art that expand on the themes of “Hi Life,” said Dominic. The event targets elite clientele who love trends, he added.