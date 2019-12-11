Home Lifestyle Fashion

30 designers to exhibit jewellery designs in Hyderabad

Over 30 top jewellers from across India will showcase their ware in this event which will bring national delegates, public figures and the elite.

Published: 11th December 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: United Exhibition, or UE, the jewellery expo, which claims to be Telangana’s largest jewellery exhibition so far, will bring together an array of jewellery options to the city for three days, from December 13 to 16 at Hotel Taj Krishna. “The exhibition being organised by UnitedExhibition, the 66th edition of Jewellery Expo will feature works of gifted designers which will spell art, luxury and opulence,” says VK Manoj, project director of UE.

Over 30 top jewellers from across India will showcase their ware in this event which will bring national delegates, public figures and the elite, he added. The variety includes bangles, rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants gold, diamond, antique, custom, fashion, handmade etc.

"There will also be the traditional style Kundan, Meenakari, Navratna, Pachchikam, Silver, stone jewellery, antique jewellery, besides those with Nagas work with a heritage touch. This year, we also have Italian And Turkish Jewellery with Indian fusion with zircon fusion, convertible-jewellery, other accessories like gold/diamond studded cufflinks, tie-clipsand  high-end jewellery," he informs. The event will take place from 11 am to 8 pm on all days.

