Home Lifestyle Fashion

Everything about beauty

A total of 50 studios, 25 makeup artists and 25 brands from across India will assist visitors with their queries. 

Published: 18th December 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Beauty, beauty tips, beauty hacks

For representational purposes

By Nikita Sharma 
Express News Service

Confederation of Indian Industry has revealed that the Indian beauty market, which was valued at US $ 6.5 billion in 2017, is expected to grow threefold by 2025.

To cater to the rising number of consumers, event management company Touchwood  Group is organising Make Me Up Festival.Touchwood Group Business Head Kanika Arora Bablani says, “We have brought everything that people want to know about beauty under one roof. The idea is to raise the beauty segment from the local home-run parlours to a professional level.”

A total of 50 studios, 25 makeup artists and 25 brands from across India will assist visitors with their queries. 

“We will have master classes and panel discussions by famous makeup artists such as Shaan-Mu, Guneet Virdi, Ojas Rajani, Chandani Singh, Mansi Lakhwani, Niti Luthra and Gomit Chopra. There is also an exhibition to explore different skincare and beauty products,” adds Bablani.

A special lounge for the brides-to-be will have one-to-one makeup tutorials and sessions with the artists. Along with musical performances, there will be a fashion show titled Runway, and artists will walk the ramp post the show.

“It is being done to bring these artists to the fore. Though they are an important part of fashion shows, they never get the due credit for it,” she adds. 

Entry is free. To register you can long on to Make Me Up India page.
ON: December 21-22 
AT: A Dot by GNH, Gurugram 

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian beauty market
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp