Everything about beauty

Confederation of Indian Industry has revealed that the Indian beauty market, which was valued at US $ 6.5 billion in 2017, is expected to grow threefold by 2025.

To cater to the rising number of consumers, event management company Touchwood Group is organising Make Me Up Festival.Touchwood Group Business Head Kanika Arora Bablani says, “We have brought everything that people want to know about beauty under one roof. The idea is to raise the beauty segment from the local home-run parlours to a professional level.”

A total of 50 studios, 25 makeup artists and 25 brands from across India will assist visitors with their queries.

“We will have master classes and panel discussions by famous makeup artists such as Shaan-Mu, Guneet Virdi, Ojas Rajani, Chandani Singh, Mansi Lakhwani, Niti Luthra and Gomit Chopra. There is also an exhibition to explore different skincare and beauty products,” adds Bablani.

A special lounge for the brides-to-be will have one-to-one makeup tutorials and sessions with the artists. Along with musical performances, there will be a fashion show titled Runway, and artists will walk the ramp post the show.

“It is being done to bring these artists to the fore. Though they are an important part of fashion shows, they never get the due credit for it,” she adds.

Entry is free. To register you can long on to Make Me Up India page.

ON: December 21-22

AT: A Dot by GNH, Gurugram