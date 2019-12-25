Special show by special kids in Delhi to raise cancer awareness among youth

By Express News Service

To raise cancer awareness among youth, Global Fashion Federation organised Season 3 of the two-day Couture Runway Week at Hotel Crowne Plaza in New Delhi. The main attraction of the show was a ramp walk by “Special Kids”.

The event was a culmination of the student’s design education journey of their learning along with renowned designers of the industry.

The creations of the fashion design students of IIFT were also showcased. These included Western, ethnic, traditional, party wear, street wear and sportswear —designs inspired by their industry-grade learning methodology. The day was graced by Anita Singh, wife of AAP MP Sanjay Singh; celebrity designer Ajay Mehra and celebrity makeup artist Meenakshi Dutt.

While addressing the gathering IIFT chairman Ratan Lal said, “These platforms boost students’ confidence and help them realise their dreams. In a competition, victory or defeat are two sides of the same coin. One should not get disheartened from their defeat.

Every ending has a new beginning. The fashion industry is growing rapidly in India and bringing new opportunities for budding designers.” Designer Pallavi Singh also showcased her ensembles while Salil Kapoor showcased his kids-wear collection through a ramp walk with kids.

The event concluded with the showcase of a collection by designer Siddharth Bansal.