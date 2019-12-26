Creamy Italian products for Indian skin

By Express News Service

Inspired by luxurious Italian lifestyle, direct-selling Swedish beauty brand Oriflame has introduced its Master Creation range, including lipstick and foundation, as a part of the Oriflame’s iconic Giordani Gold brand.

The lipstick is available in eight vibrant shades and comes in a creamy texture. Developed on youth-boosting technology, it hydrates the lips and also corrects the signs of lip ageing. The foundation gives the wearer a brighter looking skin without the fine lines. “With the Giordani Gold Master Creation range, we aim to elevate the beauty experience and ‘go beyond perfection’,” said Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Regional Marketing, Oriflame South Asia, at the launch.