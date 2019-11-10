Home Lifestyle Fashion

Want an Instagram-friendly door? Ring these guys up

Divya Chhabra, owner of interior design company, Creative Spaces, says she and her team have seen accent walls fade in popularity this season.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM

The door as seen in this picture is coloured red.

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Who wants boring white or brown interior doors when you can pick from a rainbow of hues? We have usually seen front doors being painted a bright, bold hue while the interior doors have always remained a neutral white, cream or brown. Not anymore. Now, the hues have travelled from the entrance door to all the inside doors of your home.

Yes, this is the latest trend sweeping the world of design these days, and why not? For it’s a playful way to bring character to space, with less risk and commitment than going for an accent wall or a fully painted room.

The painted door look—especially when it’s paired with lighter surrounding trim and wall paint—is striking and dramatic. Plus, painting a single door, instead of a whole wall or room, can add up to some serious interior house painting savings.

As with any decision regarding paint colours, you’ll want to consider the atmosphere you hope to create in your home. A bright colour will add energy to a space, while a neutral or muted tone will help the room feel soothing and peaceful. So, whatever shade you pick, there’s no denying that this is an unexpected and really cool way to infuse some personality into your home.

There are various way you can use your hues. You can go with a single shade, or break the door into two hues—one dark and one light. You can even go with patterns if you wish—from geometrics to florals, there’s something for everyone here. What’s more, with the painted door trend, you can also do away with fussy curtains. Now, that’s another additional saving right there.

