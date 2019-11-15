Check out Gaurav Gupta’s wedding forecast 

By Express News Service

Wedding season is on in full swing, and while key bridal trends emerge, Fashion Designer Gaurav Gupta feels that for a picture-perfect finish, it’s as much about what the groom wears on his big day.



The avant-garde designer shares some tips for grooms for the upcoming season:

■Futuristic, yet Gatsbyesque outfits are in trend, which make men appear less closeted and more out there.

■Traditional outfits with a modern spin are what men are on a lookout for these days. Like, our Spiderman sherwani – it’s really popular amongst grooms who want to show their wild side.

■ Edgy pocket-squares, colourful bow ties and motif loafers – to bring the whole look together.

■ Fun embellishments on garments like, feathered lapels, tuxedos with zips, sculpted and dramatic collars.

■ Classic colours like blacks, midnight blues and whites for men who want to look sharper.



For brides, he feels functionality and sophistication are the biggest trends this season. Ditch the opulent lehengas and heavily embellished trousseau, for something glamorous and stylish. Replace reds and hot pinks for universal and chic colours like champagne, rosewood pink and soft violets.



Don’t pick garments that weigh you down. It’s best to ensure repeat value of your wedding day outfit. Finally, minimalism is the key.

