A pop-up for women, of women, by women

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a display of vibrant saris and kurtis, trendy jewellery, organic cosmetic products, colourful interior designing articles and piping hot foot, Buva House was in a celebratory mood on Saturday and Sunday, as Fest Eve 2019, a two-day shopping festival, kicked off.

“The proceeds from the event will go towards female entrepreneurs from lower economic backgrounds. Also, more than 30 brands are participating in the event and 90 per cent of them are headed by women,” said Maya Raja from Atmara, one of the organisers. Other organisers included Truckoholics, D Cube Studio and Infinity Designs.

Wild Honey Hunters, one of the stalls at the festival, sold unpasteurised honey sourced straight from the Western Ghats. “Usually, the taste of all store-bought honey is the same. But in reality, the smell, taste and texture must change according to the flower and bee type. Also, we don’t use any chemicals and even the moisture is reduced by sun drying,” said Vinod Arthanari at the stall.

Sharing how such festivals help home-based entrepreneurs, Archana Kataria from Anika Jewels said, "It is a boon for people who do not have physical stores. You get a great display and you will be able to pass on contacts. It is a major boost to women who have started their business recently. You get direct feedback."

Other interesting stalls included Artrunk, which boasted a wide range of customisable notebooks decorative items among others, Siragu that sold bags made by underprivileged women, and Design Studio, which works on 3D printed recyclable plastic flower pots. Several food stalls were also set up at the exhibition. The two-day festival concluded on Sunday.