Make-up brings East and West together

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Celebrating the association of her academy, Blossom Kochhar College of Creative Arts & Design (BKCCAD) with International Make-Up Association (IMA), Dr Blossom Kochhar, chairperson of Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, hosted an exclusive preview of make-up trends 2020.

The preview took place earlier this week at Public Affair, Khan Market over wine. Welcoming the collaboration, Kochhar said, “We are known to have many other international associations be it for beauty or hair and now we have tied up for make-up with IMA. This will make the children at BKCCAD ready for the international market in make-up.”

Having been in the industry for long, Beryl Bernard, the Co-founder and Senior Examiner of the International Makeup Association is focused on just one thing – quality. “I turn on the television and I see the most horrendous things, make-up artists with brushes in their hair, fingers in the creams and even blowing on the brushes, ignorant of the fact that we have bacteria in our mouth. I hate to imagine what’s in their make-up. So, if what makes a good make-up artist you say, it’s an eye for detail and an eye for colour.”

The evening saw the presentation of three Spring Summer Looks 2020 by Samantha Kochhar, MD Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

A playfully eccentric look: The model carried a play of neon colours – yellow, green and pink – with a messy tooth-picked-up hair. Bridal look: Glossy and shiny defined the look of another model. With one shade eye shadow & glitter added underneath the eye. Masculine look: The lady look had a light shade of purple underneath the eyes with a more masculine cut face with gothic lips.

