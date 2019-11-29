Home Lifestyle Fashion

This wedding season, step-up your hair game!

Floral hairstyles and buns have been in trend for some time now. Few easy ways to style your look with flowers can be a roundup bun with a gajra or seasonal flowers or a hint of delicate flowers withi

Published: 29th November 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

hair style, hairdo

For representational purposes only

By Express News Service

The wedding season is upon us. While brides have everything decided it is useful to keep few tips and tricks handy for the bridesmaid’s good hairdo and to complete the look.

“Bridesmaid should have a different hairstyle than that of the bride, but it should have a connect with the overall wedding theme,” says Sanket Shah, CEO & Managing Director, Advanced Hair Studio (India Subcontinent & Middle East), Advanced Hair Studio.  Here are five easy-to-do hairdos selected by Advanced hair Studio experts.

Hairbands/ Headbands

A headband glams your overall look. Embellished, leather or flowery hairbands can complement different looks and hair types. A headband and in contrast with your outfit is edgy.

Flowers

Stones

Try tucking in a few subtle stones in your hairdo. Though an uncommon hair accessory, these complement a lot of hairdos when coordinated with the right outfit.

Half Updo

Either twist your hair on the front or make small puffs on either side and seal them with fancy pins and clips. This style combined with soft curls for the loose hair looks effortless. 

Side Braid

Side braid complements the neck and jawline. For a voluminous look, keep some strands loose near your temples and curl them a bit for a final touch. 

TAGS
Wedding hairstyles festive hairstyles hairstyles for festive season Hairstyles for wedding season
