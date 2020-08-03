STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raksha bandhan special

About two weeks before Raksha Bandhan, rakhis of all colour, graphic and assortments of bling, gift hampers, and discounted sweet baskets start to deck up the local bazaar.

By Express News Service

About two weeks before Raksha Bandhan, rakhis of all colour, graphic and assortments of bling, gift hampers, and discounted sweet baskets start to deck up the local bazaar. This year, the celebrations appear subdued, with people still hesitant to step outside. But that’s not entirely the case. Below, heads of gifting companies tell us what they have conjured to help you celebrate this tradition of love and gifting.

MYRIAD RAKHI STYLES
Pawan Gadia, CEO, Retail & Online, Ferns N Petals
“We have introduced 1,000 plus attractive rakhi selections and commendable gifts to impress sisblings. Some of the unique offerings are Agate Rakhi, Food Trails Rakhi, Personalised Rakhi, Meenakri Rakhi, etc. Many customers are buying rakhi online. For a variety of rakhi gift hampers, we have tied up with reputed brands such as Cadbury, Amul, ITC, Bata, Cookie Man, Phillips, Gillette, Raymond, etc., for gifting.”

SILVER & GOLDEN PLATED RAKHIS
Akanksha Arora, CEO, Tribe Amrapali
“Our aim has always been to present simple and wearable rakhis. Set in intricate designs of auspicious symbols and floral motifs, these silver and gold plated pieces are handcrafted to ensure a smile and memory of a promise that goes beyond lifetimes. The intricate designs, floral motifs, jadau work and auspicious symbols in colourful threads will surely bring a smile on your brother’s face.”

CUSTOMISED GIFT HAMPERS
Sumit Gaddi, CEO & Founder, Occasionally Silly
“I believe a person communicates what they feel through a gift. In these trying times when brothers and sisters are geographically apart, people are spending substantially more time in going an extra mile to customise that perfect gift for their sibling. To help them, we have customised gift hampers that are creative and thoughtful, and match the interest of an individual.”

FESTIVE HUES
Gautam Gupta, Fashion Designer
“Rakhi is the second festival after Teej and offers immense options for everyone’s tastes. Due to COVID- 19, we expect lesser people to gather, especially in big families. But, dressing up in our country is still very much fun. Innovation in Indian hand-woven textile has brought more choices. This is the reason one can wear kurtas or anarkalis in fabrics such as munga georgette, linen silk, tissue georgette, bandhani and organza silk. Some prefer opulence and some prefer lightweight embroideries such as gota, ari, resham, dori and moti work. Sari loyalists like Chanderi, Cotton, Linen, Kota and Organza options.”

SEMI-PRECIOUS AGATE STONE & SILVER RAKHIS
Ruchita Bansal, Founder & Creative Director, Izhaar
“Right from wooden carved boxes to luxury leather boxes, we have it. Each box is a statement piece that can be used as a home decor item. There’s also a wide range of semi-precious agate stone and silver rakhis. We have added a personalised letter from the sister to their dear brother. And all safety measures were followed while curating these experiences.

HANDWOVEN SARIS & ARTISANAL RAKHIS
Anavila Misra, Fashion Designer
“This Rakhi, Anavila makes it easier for brothers to pick a gorgeous handwoven sari for their sister. The look is curated after they fill a short survey about their sister’s style and personality. For the sisters struggling to find that understated rakhi, Anavila’s collection of artisanal rakhis made from beautiful linen, organza, and silk fabrics are just what you’ve been looking for.”

