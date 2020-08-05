Get the ‘virtual wedding’ look right

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In these challenging times, people are turning to digital platforms, to stay connected. Virtual weddings have now become an accepted norm, and are done from the comfort of our homes. Avni Rambhia, luxury makeup artist and hair stylist suggests some simple tips to help you ace the wedding attendee look and get ready for attending a virtual wedding.

Opt for dewy, fresh skin finish

This one always looks most youthful, and now that you can control the temperature sitting at home, there is no fear of makeup melting off your face. Amp up your skincare routine and use a hydrating moisturiser. For people with very dry skin, few drops of facial oil should do the trick.

Keep it simple

You will be dependent on your own makeup and hair skills, since you can’t have a professional do it, it’s best to keep it simple and not too elaborate for you to achieve on your own. Less is more, is the name of the game. Choose a colour palette for your makeup that goes with most outfits. Colours like nude pink, bronze, pink blush, soft brown monotones are a safe bet and trending too. There is no need to match your eyeshadow colour to your outfit.

Foundation to the minimal

Go for a sheer finish foundation or even a BB cream, while having your natural skin peeping through. This will help in achieving that youthful skin. Use concealer and powder only where and when required. Ensure that your makeup does not look very cakey or heavy.

Glam up your eyes

Use a little kohl or a slightly dark eye shadow to create a soft smokey eye. You can also use a little shimmer to add a bit of drama around the eyes. Key words to keep in mind are soft glam makeup

Indulge in any lipstick

We have all been deprived the pleasure of wearing our favourite lipstick this year! But since you won’t be needing a mask at your home you can actually flaunt any lipstick of your choice with a matte, sheer or glossy finish that your heart desires.

Keep the hairdo simple

Now that you don’t have external help to help you with your mane, keep the hairstyling to the basic that you can manage. Try tonging the hair for soft curls, or ironing them for a straight hair finish. You can also just blow dry the hair and put them in Velcro rollers for that bouncy but still sophisticated look. Use hair accessories if you struggle with hairstyling. This ensures a little glam quotient to your mane. All you have to do is pop on a sparkly hair band or a hair clip. These tips will help you dress up well for the upcoming wedding season. Don’t forget to take a selfie!