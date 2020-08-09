Festive offerings

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Fabindia has announced the launch of Malhar, its annual offering at the start of the festive season. The new range responds to the ‘new normal’, with an invitation to celebrate the many moods, and the myriad hues of our evolving interactions—while many things have changed, what has remained constant is the need to reach out, to share, and to show we care.

The collection features a palette ranging from soft white, cream and gold, alongside bright fresh hues of tota green and haldi yellow, standing with the pinks, corals, blues and sea-greens that signify festivity, in beautiful hand-woven fabrics. The collection, featuring apparel for men, women and children, highlights the distinctive qualities and characteristics in sheen and vibrancy of Chanderi, Maheshwari and Banarasi fabrics that speak the language of celebration like none other.

For those who would rather shop from the comfort of their homes, the collection is also available through Fabindia’s recently launched initiative, White Glove Service. This service allows customers to shop using customised catalogues and look books, browsing collections that span apparel, accessories, household items and furniture without making a trip to the store. This personalised offering gives customers the freedom to try the products they choose, in their homes, before making a purchase.