Here are some DIY festive hairdos that you must try

By Express News Service

The festival season is quite the mood-lifter in the pandemic. You still have a few opportunities to dress up even if celebrations are kept low-key and intimate, given the COVID protocols.

A few hair professionals demonstrate a step-by-guide to nail the latest hair trends. Melissa Hughe, National Technical Head, Schwarzkopf Professional India, suggests the Elegant Top Knot.

“Prep your hair with a medium or large barrel curling tongs to create texture and volume in your hair. Tie a neat high pony. Next, twist the ponytail hair and wrap around the base of the pony. Secure with pins.” Another look is the Dutch Braid Updo. “Prep your hair with a medium or large barrel curling tongs to create texture and volume. Create a big side Dutch braid on one side and secure with a rubber band. Pull remaining hair into a knot at the nape of your neck.

Wrap the braid around the knot and tuck the loose ends in. Secure with pins,” shares Hughe. Low Braided Bun is another option. “Isolate two sections on either side of the face and tie remaining hair in a neat low ponytail. Braid the ponytail. Secure braid with a rubber band. Now roll the braid inwards to create a bun and secure to head with pins. Create twists with side sections and wrap around the braid bun. Secure with pins.” Low Ponytail with Boho Braid is yet another trend that you might want to try.

Samantha Kochhar, Deputy Chief Expert in Hair, WorldSkills International, Managing Director, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, tells us how you can achieve the look. “Curl some section of hair with curly tong/iron, curls give it texture. Separate the hair in two parts with random zig-zag parting. Tie one section with a section clip. Start with a Reverse French braid from the front taking free sections of hair back to the nape of your neck and secure with bobby pins.

Alternate the crossing of the two outer sections of hair under the middle section instead of over. Repeat the same for the other side. Now gather the hair into a low ponytail and secure with a rubber band and wrap a section of hair from underneath the ponytail. Secure with bobby pins.” Then, there’s the Quarantine Bangs. “Dedicated to all the girls who cut their own bangs during quarantine, this look brings an element of fusion to your ethnic attire, either styled with open hair or a half pony,” says Rohit Chawla, CEO & Founder, Bare Anatomy. So, basic hair parapharnelia, a mirror and these tips should entice you to experiment further with your festive look.