STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Here are some DIY festive hairdos that you must try

A few hair professionals demonstrate a step-by-guide to nail the latest hair trends. Melissa Hughe, National Technical Head, Schwarzkopf Professional India, suggests the Elegant Top Knot.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Dutch Braid Updo, Elegant Top Knot and Low Braided Bun

Dutch Braid Updo, Elegant Top Knot and Low Braided Bun

By Express News Service

The festival season is quite the mood-lifter in the pandemic. You still have a few opportunities to dress up even if celebrations are kept low-key and intimate, given the COVID protocols.

A few hair professionals demonstrate a step-by-guide to nail the latest hair trends. Melissa Hughe, National Technical Head, Schwarzkopf Professional India, suggests the Elegant Top Knot.

“Prep your hair with a medium or large barrel curling tongs to create texture and volume in your hair. Tie a neat high pony. Next, twist the ponytail hair and wrap around the base of the pony. Secure with pins.” Another look is the Dutch Braid Updo. “Prep your hair with a medium or large barrel curling tongs to create texture and volume. Create a big side Dutch braid on one side and secure with a rubber band. Pull remaining hair into a knot at the nape of your neck.

Wrap the braid around the knot and tuck the loose ends in. Secure with pins,” shares Hughe. Low Braided Bun is another option. “Isolate two sections on either side of the face and tie remaining hair in a neat low ponytail. Braid the ponytail. Secure braid with a rubber band. Now roll the braid inwards to create a bun and secure to head with pins. Create twists with side sections and wrap around the braid bun. Secure with pins.” Low Ponytail with Boho Braid is yet another trend that you might want to try.

Samantha Kochhar, Deputy Chief Expert in Hair, WorldSkills International, Managing Director, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, tells us how you can achieve the look. “Curl some section of hair with curly tong/iron, curls give it texture. Separate the hair in two parts with random zig-zag parting. Tie one section with a section clip. Start with a Reverse French braid from the front taking free sections of hair back to the nape of your neck and secure with bobby pins.

Alternate the crossing of the two outer sections of hair under the middle section instead of over. Repeat the same for the other side. Now gather the hair into a low ponytail and secure with a rubber band and wrap a section of hair from underneath the ponytail. Secure with bobby pins.” Then, there’s the Quarantine Bangs. “Dedicated to all the girls who cut their own bangs during quarantine, this look brings an element of fusion to your ethnic attire, either styled with open hair or a half pony,” says Rohit Chawla, CEO & Founder, Bare Anatomy. So, basic hair parapharnelia, a mirror and these tips should entice you to experiment further with your festive look.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DIY hairstyles
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp