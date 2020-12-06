STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

A canvas of colours

Known for eclectic projects with a touch of whimsy, interior designer Shabnam Gupta’s spaces speak a uniquely unconventional, yet extremely accessible design language
 

Published: 06th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shabnam Gupta, FC Social in Pune

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

If you have lusted after Kangana Ranaut’s home in the Manali hills with its spectacular views and sumptuous interiors in Architectural Digest, or salivated over late actor Irrfan Khan’s stunningly laid-out apartment in Mumbai, you probably already know about the woman behind both the spaces—Shabnam Gupta. Designer to the stars, Gupta is also the creative genius behind the hugely popular lifestyle store, The Peacock Life, in Mumbai.

So, you begin by quizzing her about how difficult is it to arrive at the same bandwidth with celebrities used to having their own way (add Rani Mukerji and Raveena Tandon to that list as well, by the way). “I think we attract a certain type of creative client because they relate to the work we do, and they too are looking at creating unconventional living spaces,” she says.

Gupta’s design philosophy is to create a space that’s a seamless extension of her client’s personality. Which is why the most challenging part of designing, she believes, is to be able to understand her client’s lifestyle and mind space. “It is imperative to know them as people if you have to be an instrument in creating something that is going to be a very important part of someone’s daily life,” she says, adding, “For us, the design is not about the aesthetic alone, but about the way a client would function within that space.” 

Known for taking kitsch and helping it evolve into an elegant, quirky, unique and accented style, Gupta uses spaces to tell stories. “I get inspired by the simple things in life, be it nature, emotions or people. It could be some texture, shadow, nature anything that has me thinking. Travelling is a big inspiration too, as well as the work of stalwarts like Geoffrey Bawa, Nari Gandhi and Philippe Starck,” says Gupta, and admits that had she not been a designer, she would most likely have been an artist or a travel writer.

The year 2003 saw her launch The Orange Lane—a holistic design solutions firm that she candidly refers to as her “road, my personal journey”. Varied projects ensued, enriching this journey with momentous design milestones along the way. Besides residences, these included commercial spaces too, such as The Bar Stock Exchange, Intercontinental Hotel’s restaurants, The Sassy Spoon, entertainment zone Smaaash, as well as The Pepperfry Studio.

For someone whose personal décor style is “a bit boho, free-spirited and eclectic”, it was only a matter of time before her design house gave birth to her creative playground—The Peacock Life—in 2010. Built on her unwavering belief that “design is for everyone”, the store celebrates the inclusive nature of design. From handcrafted pieces such as the Rochester Chesterfield Sofa and the Drum Side Table, which are designed in-house and also open to customisation, the collection ranges from the quirky to the elaborate. “The core is very Indian and also hugely inspired by nature,” she adds.

Indeed, from being inspired by the wondrous possibilities of design to creating design that inspires, this designer has clearly traversed a long and successful road.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home decor home paints interior designing
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp