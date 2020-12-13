Sagrika Grover's Essgee range brings on-the-go fashion

Shilpi Madan By

Express News Service

Call them embracing cuts, kind silhouettes, instant glam-ups. The warmth of the festive season brings in that delicious nip in the air and in come these versatile separates to spruce up your wardrobe for the season.

Sleek textures and clever contours rule designer Sagrika Grover's latest Essgee collection replete with the cool rush of vibrants and neutrals in fusion wear and ethnic dresses

"I wanted to create a new age collection of flexi picks that would pep and prep you up instantly. For instance, the raffia pant suit breathes in a bit of bohemian to a regular pant suit, completely covered with raffia and wooden rings," explains Sagrika.

Soft runs in linens, cottons and modals in muted plums, teals, forest green and deep blues compose the contours that flatter all body types. "Comfortable fashion forms the hallmark of each design, making it easy for you to slip into any pick and stay chic throughout the day," she adds.

Adding to the appeal are the eco-friendly trims in 100 percent sustainable or upcycled elements, like in coconut shell buttons as opposed to plastic buttons, raffia instead of nylon and tassels shaped out of waste fabric. Up next is a range of accessories. "Yet another snap way of nailing your look with natural ease," she smiles.