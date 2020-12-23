Flower power

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Imagine walking into a room filled with fresh flowers, which we bet will cheer any dull mood. And if the occasion is a celebration, there is no harm in indulging in some fancy floral decoration. After a stressful year, this Christmas season, there seems to be a huge demand for tastefully-decorated floral arrangements. This has necessitated florists to put on their creative caps to offer novel designs in wreaths and decorations.

Nidhi Gupta, who runs Shades of Spring, has come up with two kinds of wreaths. A green one with pine cones, cyprus from Kodaikanal and foliage, and another made of various dried flowers and pine cones is being lapped up by customers. “The green ones will last for five days while the second option can last upto three months,” she says, adding that although there was a demand for wreaths earlier too, the orders have suddenly surged this year.

Agrees Inder Tiwana, co-founder of The Flora, an e-commerce business which is into supply of flowers and bouquets. “While the year has been quite dull because of the pandemic, intimate parties are quite in. Also, with work from home coming into the picture, people who have some spare time in hand or even those who are over worked are setting up Christmas corners to get into the festive mood,” adds Tiwana.

She also emphasises that the increase in e-commerce platforms focussing on flowers has also helped people explore various options. “Bengaluru has always been a place where customers are ready to experiment, which works well for us,” says Tiwana, adding that her company is one year old.

At The Flora, the basic wreath starts from `1,800 and the price goes up according to customisation. Apart from wreaths, red and white flowers and Christmas cherries are also fast moving. If you are the kind of person who loves to create your own designs, Monalisa Panda says this adds a personal touch. “You can create a wreath with a round mirror and put leftover flowers or foliage around it,” says Panda.

Floral treat