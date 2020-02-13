Home Lifestyle Fashion

Inside a house of radiant lights in Delhi

Sources Unlimited, which introduced high-end international furniture and lighting solutions in India, launched their flagship showroom in Delhi’s design hub on MG Road.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sources Unlimited, which introduced high-end international furniture and lighting solutions in India, launched their flagship showroom in Delhi’s design hub on MG Road. From home theatres by German company Focal to cutlery by Christophle to Roberto Cavalli cushions and bed linens, and Baobab fragrances, products from more than 20 European countries are on display at the store.

Sakin Ahuja, Director, Operations, says, "Till last year, we were focusing only on furniture with one or two brands. But this year, we have introduced four furniture brands – Turri, Baxter, Giorgetti, and Rimadesio. Moreover, it’s not a walk-in store, one need to spend time to finalise important aspects for their homes."

The interiors of the multibrand showroom have been kept simple to allow focus on the furniture, lighting, accessories and wall coverings. "The space has been segregated into different zones to give a feel of walking through a beautifully designed home. The first half has Giorgetti furniture, lights from Preciosa and David Groppe, while the second section has Rimadesio, Baxter, and first floor has furniture from Turri, home theatre, bed linens, fragrances and ights," Sakin adds.

There are paintings by Spanish comapny Novacuadro, which works with 30 Spanish artists. At present, the store has on display colourful works by artist Santiagio Navaro, who has used human figures to create different shapes on canvas such as maze, alley and surfers. Here are a few highlights from the store:

Chandelier

Made from blown glass, this chandelier by Melogranoblu looks like metal. Suspended from metal mesh wires, these made-to-order lamps from Italy don’t have any lights. Instead, it’s the reflection from the lights fixed on the roof that illuminate it. Price: Rs 10 lakh

Roof light

A frame with an aluminium finish outlines the CoeLux LS (Long sky) Ice system is an artificial window. The ceiling system allows setting the intensity of the light. It looks like a window from which sky is visible but actually it is a light, suitable for basements. Price: Rs 7 lakh

Board Game

This Tic Tac Toe by Italian brand Pinetti makes for the perfect Board game that can act as a décor piece on a centre table. Handmade in marble and wood, it reminds us of one of the game we used to play on our notebooks as kids. Price: Rs 1.4 lakh

