OSAA: Celebration of Indian textiles, weaves

NEW DELHI: It was on a visit to Mehrauli for a solo show that textile interpreter and designer Adarsh fell in love with the ambience of the place. Though there were no plans to open a store here at that time, Adarsh didn’t let go of that opportunity.

The result is the new OSAA by Adarsh’s flagship store in New Delhi. Conceptualised by Adarsh in collaboration with Scenographer Swarup Dutta, the store was launched at Ambawatta One, Mehrauli, amid a host of well-wishers across fashion and design, raising a toast.



“Delhi has a special blend of clientele and a sophisticated elegance which is precisely what our brand symbolises. We’ve always wanted to be available to our choice of clientele, and Delhi is one of the best placements for our label,” says Adarsh, about why he chose Delhi.



Those who attended the event were seen admiring the store and the stunning collections on display over cocktails and canapés.

At the store is a wide selection of lehengas, saris, suits, including pieces from ‘Nishiki’, OSAA by Adarsh’s newest collection.



“Our pieces are inspired by Japan’s art of gold weaving with intricate three-dimensional patterns woven with multi-coloured threads,” says Adarsh.



Founded in 2013 in Kolkata, OSAA is an emotion steeped in heritage a mélange of creativity, instinct and reason and a symbol of sophisticated elegance.