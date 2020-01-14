Easy, eco-friendly home decor ideas for Makar Sankranti

By Express News Service

Among the list of harvest festivals this week is Makar Sankranti, that calls for preparation of good food, big bonfires and flying kites. Keeping the eco-talk alive is Basshobe Majumdar, VP, Design at HomeLane, who shares a few eco-friendly décor ideas to and set the mood for the festival.

Natural rangoli



Use colourful leaves, flower petals and pulses to create your beautiful patterns. Doing this gives a fresh vibe and instantly elevates your mood. Post the festivities, the elements can be used as compost for gardening, and thereby zero wastage.

DIY lamps and quilling art



Apart from the traditional diyas and oil lamps, you can opt for DIY diyas that can be made from plastic bottles, egg cartons, seashell lights, old sauce/jam jars. These unique raw materials will also give you the satisfaction of saving the world around you.

Dining table accessories



Dining tables for this season should be arranged thoughtfully with candle holders and serving sets made of ceramic or terracotta to bring in a rustic look. You can add table runners with a traditional motif to go with the theme. Another natural way to serve food is using banana leaves that imparts a subtle and sweet flavour to the dish.

Add sparkle to kite craft



To add sparkle to your homes, kites can be made at home along with family members. Use kite hangings and windchimes with other elements such as butterflies and flowers to decorate your home entrance

and walls.