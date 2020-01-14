New auction catergory, rare antiquarian books 

By Express News Service

No matter how much of a digital life we are now acquainted to, the sheer and subtle power of books will never leave our lives. Considering this, Saffronart will conduct its first 2020 online auction this week. Featuring Antiquarian Books, the 101 lots include books exploring the rich history, landscapes, social life, costumes and customs in the Indian subcontinent between the 17th and 19th centuries. One will also witness unparalleled lithographs, photographs and illustrations.

It is for the very first time that Saffronart is exhibiting Antiquarian Books as a dedicated category. In the past, Saffronart’s sister platform StoryLTD has conducted several successful online auctions of rare and antiquarian books in the past and the move signifies the growing demand for this category.

According to Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart’s CEO and Co-Founder, “Our first auction of 2020 marks the first time that books are being auctioned as a category on Saffronart. While we have conducted numerous successful auctions of books – including rare books, first editions and antiquarian books and maps – on our sister website StoryLTD, this move underscores the growing importance and potential of this category.”

Among the many lots, the two historical highlights include a rare four-volume compilation titled Les Hindous, 1804 (lot 101) by Belgian marine artist Frans Balthazar Solvyn. Estimated at Rs 22-25 lakhs ($30,990–35,215), this particular set includes 290 detailed, coloured etchings exploring professions such as, performing arts, entertainment, transportation, and native flora and fauna. Another one is James Baillie Fraser’s Views in The Himala Mountains, 1820 (lot 89) comprises 20 loose hand-coloured aquatint plates and is estimated at Rs 30-40 lakhs ($42,255-56,340). Fraser was in the Himalayan region for two months with his brother in 1815-16 and they were the first Europeans to share the glimpses of sources of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers vividly.

While the online auction will take place on Saffronart.com on January 15-16, you can physically view the works in Mumbai from January 8-16. All lots are up on the website for a relaxed viewing.

