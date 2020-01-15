Home Lifestyle Fashion

Abdulla Ajmal brings in new perfumes with sheer determination

Internationally the taste for fragrances has evolved a lot while in India consumers are still moving away from deodorants towards fine fragrances.

Published: 15th January 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Abdulla Ajmal

Abdulla Ajmal

By Express News Service

Consulting Perfumer at Ajmal & Sons, a family-owned business with a rich heritage acquired for over 64 years of experience and know-how in the art of perfumery, Abdulla Ajmal is the first of the third generation to carry forward the legacy of perfumery business with sheer determination. He launched the new fragrances in Delhi yesterday at Shoppers Stop, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj.

Today, the brand has a presence over 45 countries. Talking especially about the market in India, Ajmal said, "When I was researching India, I remember an economist friend of mine saying that if I target India as a whole, I’ll fail. He insisted that I look at it as united states of India because India is so diverse, a place where the recipe of daal changes every 200 km. So, the taste of India is very diverse. While you can sort of pigeonhole certain consumers of certain countries and cultures, India doesn’t fit any. Take for example, north loves rose, they hate jasmine and on the other hand, south loves jasmine and hates rose."

Internationally the taste for fragrances has evolved a lot while in India consumers are still moving away from deodorants towards fine fragrances. Having said that, Ajmal points out how there is an evolving customer base where people are still trying to figure out what their actual taste lies in. Overall, he says it’s safe to say that men prefer fresher fragrances and women like floral.

"For India, our main target audience is between 22-40, being a large population with decent amount of disposable income and with the growing exposure, be it through films or by travelling, they are looking forward to a better life style," he said.

A lot of brands have a certain style of fragrances, the way Ajmal Perfumes had oriental and Arabic style fragrances, however, over time, it is a fragrance house that touches the entire spectrum. Ajmal, himself being a graduate from the Huron University in the United Kingdom in International law, has over time travelled widely and often inspired to create new fragrances.

"Talking specifically about India, I came across Masala Chai, there are fragrances we have created inspired from it, though it wasn’t for commercial use but for my own personal use only. Fortunately, being in the business I’m in, I often get to travel to really nice places and anything from the topography to the food comes as an inspiration," he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmal and Sons Abdulla Ajmal
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp