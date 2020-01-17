Glimpses of Varanasi in seven carpets

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The ghats of Benaras is a melting pot of the varied hues of life. And the latest collection by Ambiente – a sister brand the 30-year-old rug-making giant Bhadohi Carpets – titled Aaina-Seven Stories of UP is a tribute to the brand’s birth state.

Founder Avani Khandelwal, an MBA from MDI Gurugram, says, “The collection is inspired by mainly Varanasi’s customs, art, architecture and everything else. Bhadohi that is 40kms from Varanasi, is known as India’s carpet city. When I visited the ghats for the first time, it was a different feeling for me.



Witnessing Ganga Arti was a magical experience. So, we decided to weave this magic into our carpets.”

To make affordable luxury more accessible, the brand is soon opening a store on MG Road in Sultanpur.



“It will be more like an art gallery,” promises the 29-year-old, adding, “While a handmade carpet takes at least five months to make, the handloom ones can be completed in 1-2 months. While focusing on the design, we also make sure there’s no usage of toxic materials, that the rugs stay skin-friendly, and the environment is not harmed in the process.”

Khandelwal informs that the range consists of both hand-knotted and handloom carpets and sports a melange of colours. And that each carpet reflects the lifestyle, places and people of the state.



Be it everyday objects, jewellery, paintings, plants, animals, spiritual things and more. Here’s a gist of each of the seven designs from the Aaina line.