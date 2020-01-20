Home Lifestyle Fashion

The Art of Painted Textiles: A master’s penmanship

From it arise Ajit Kumar Das' paintings and block printings in a range of natural dye expressions.

Published: 20th January 2020

By Express News Service

Ajit Kumar Das has been artistically exploring textiles for four decades now. His new show, titled The Art of Painted Textiles, in the capital city displays much of his oeuvre. He uses a distinct kalam, popularly known as bamboo reed. From it arise his paintings and block printings in a range of natural dye expressions.

At the exhibition, one will come across intricate botanical drawings, animals and birds, to abstract forms. One also observes a bold use of colour and calligraphy, part of long traditions of painted and printed textile arts, from the Indian subcontinent, over several centuries.

His fine handpainted works represent the artist’s long engagement with flora and fauna, which began many years ago at the Weavers’ Service Centres, established by the Government of India in the early decades of independence.

At the Weavers’ Service Centre his art picked up, and he learnt from the finest of textile artists in the country. There was the natural dye master C Chandramouli, educator KG Subramanyam and curator Martand Singh, among others.

“Botanical paintings are inspired by traditional Kalamkari paintings of Southern India. I also do nature studies,” says the artist about his work. Having exhibited worldwide, his works have been sold all over. Das is one of the few among a group of artists involved with the Weavers Service Centres, who upon retirement, went onto develop an independent artistic practice in textiles.

Das was born in 1957 to a family of dyers and washer folk in Tripura.

He has been inspired and encouraged by artist Riten Mazumdar, textile revivalist the late Martand Singh, Ajrakh legend Dr Ismail Mohamed Khatri, Kalamkari expert Padmasree Sri Gurappa Chetty, Goutam Vaghela, and K.V Chandramouli. He has made immense contributions to the art form by taking it beyond its community-oriented, regional identity, as an individual art form in its own right. For his work, he has also been awarded the Government of India’s National Award in 1987.

He talks about how the new artists are taking the art form forward. According to him, “Next-generation has their own concept and style. As Kalamkari has a deep-rooted traditional value and understanding it is needed that artists who are working on the form take up the art willingly.”

Till: February 15
Where: Gallery Art Motif, A1-178, Safdarjang Enclave

TAGS
Ajit Kumar Das The Art of Painted Textiles
