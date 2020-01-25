Putting tech in textiles

Home Lifestyle Fashion

New JIT technology ensures a textile order is completed within 48 hours to reduce wastage.

Kapoor’s manufacturing unit using JIT technology; fashion edit of IBA garments

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Saving environment is an important concern we face, yet little is being done. This is especially when it comes to the textiles industry in India and even globally, despite the fact that this industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world.

Various surveys show that around five per cent of all landfill space is consumed by textile waste. Moreover, 20 per cent of all freshwater pollution is created by textile treatment and dyeing. To look appealing by wearing glamorous clothes, we have ended up causing excessive harm to the environment.

Nitin Kapoor, founder, IBA

However, there are individuals doing their bit to upend this wrong. Take the case of Indian entrepreneur Nitin Kapoor, 32. Understanding the shortcomings of the textile industry, Kapoor has launched an all-new clothes manufacturing technology which emphasises on minimising water pollution and using very little water in clothes manufacturing. Kapoor, who is the founder of Indian Beautiful Art (IBA), has developed Just In Time (JIT) technology for garment manufacturing. It only produces what is demanded by the market and controls the utilisation of natural resources along with no dumping of waste fabric or garment. Right from printing to dispatching the product, according to latest fashion trends, the order is managed within 48 hours to reduce wastage.

Already a recognised start-up by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Kapoor has now applied for the Start Innovation award as well to showcase JIT technology. The son of an Air Force officer, Kapoor is hoping for a positive response since the resources saved are phenomenal, and there is no compromise on a customer’s options. To know more, we spoke to Kapoor:

When did you decide to develop JIT technology? 

In 2015, when we calculated the number of garments exported versus the number of apparel in our inventory which was lying unsold was alarming. The gap was huge. Since fashion changes at the drop of a hat and clothes go out of trend, it becomes hard to sell those products. Further, there are sizes which do not get sold and become outdated. It took us 24 months and US$1 million (self-funded) to crack the JIT model in garment manufacturing. 

After a lot of trial and error, we were able to conclude the final product made within 48 hours after receiving the order. JITGM (Just In Time Garments Manufacturing) is a copyrighted process with the Government of India, which will reduce the wastage of resources, especially water. 

How are the costs controlled? 

A customer places the order via Augmented Reality images which offers them multiple ranges of fabrics/colours/prints/embroideries and places order, which is produced within 48 hours. The problem gets solved in two parts. Instead of getting prints of photoshoot, images on the clothes are tested using the technology. This cuts the cost of photoshoot production and creates a single prototype for various patterns of the same garment. The colours and designs are changed directly which save time, resources and labour. Secondly, the garment is manufactured once the customer has placed an order. It also helps us in our business capital, cuts down cost on warehousing and inventory management and keeps the stock always trendy, sturdy, rocking and knocking. 

What are the kind of garments you make? How much waste is reduced per piece? 

With JIT technology, we have the luxury to create garments for every segment, and we are already in women’s, men’s and kids clothing in both the categories – fashion and ethnic. With process automation through in-build technology, we are able to match the cost of manufacturing as compared to bulk manufacturing; with the same, we are sure to touch a large number of customers in every age group.

How do you generate awareness among consumers about your products?

To our customers, we are promoting these as #WaterSaved, wherein they know that they have contributed towards saving of 60 per cent of the water by purchasing from us.

