Augmented Reality: The future of  jewellery industry during COVID-19 pandemic

Touch-free business is booming in the COVID-19 pandemic, as people are reluctant to head out to stores because their chief concern is the level of sanitisation of the products they have to buy. StyleDotMe, a fashion tech startup with an Augmented Reality (AR) has formed an AR platform, called MirrAR. It is the world’s first real-time AR software for jewellers, which retailers like Tanishq, Amrapali, PC Jewellers, and Kalyan Jewellers have integrated in their protocol designed to allow the customers to try on desired items without touching. Co-Founder & CEO Meghna Saraogi elaborates on the details.

How will AR change the shopping experience?



Unlike VR, Augmented Reality is an interactive experience where objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated perceptual information.

Platforms like Snapchat and Instagram use VR, especially with the filters, and in the past, a couple of industries, including beauty and sunglasses, have also explored it. But post COVID-19, when social distancing and sanitisation are the “new normal”, AR will play a major role as people will be able to try on everything contactless. Without COVID, the entire process would have happened three-five years later.

Tell us about MirrAR.



With MirrAR, we are focusing on the jewellery industry as the jewellers are extremely worried about sanitising every piece. And even from the consumer’s point of view, one is bound to be apprehensive about who all wore it before and whether it is safe to wear. Now, imagine being able to try on every single piece of jewellery without touching anything. This is where the revolution comes! Even with the lockdown relaxations, not many want to step out of their homes. So, how do you provide them with the proper shopping experience? Hence, you will witness a spike in brands going digital while incorporating VR.

What process does a jeweller go through to make his inventory digital?



First, they need to click pictures in the needed format for anything to go into AR. It is extremely important to shoot the jewellery in the right way to give the customers the perfect experience and increase customer engagement. And then, they have to upload data and inventory in the system, making everything available on Cloud. This will help brands increase their reach and enable easy checkouts by providing shoppers with more product options.