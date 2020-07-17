STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

In bid to promote Indian talent, fast fashion brand 'Styched' comes up with new line

A number of celebrities are being roped in to incorporate their trademark dialogues and achievements in the designs to establish a better connect with the buyers.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

The Styched team that is behind the new product line, Styched Life; (below) T-shirts from Styched Life designed by Salim Suleiman

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

To promote Indian talent, fast fashion brand Styched has come up with a new line called, Styched Life. It offers fashion merchandise with an eclectic twist.

A number of celebrities are being roped in to incorporate their trademark dialogues and achievements in the designs to establish a better connect with the buyers.

It has also collaborated with the legendary Indian comic brands – Diamond Comics and Amar Chitra Katha – and rolled out their first Chacha Chaudhary collection, which has found many takers among comic lovers.

“Our aim is to enable every Indian talent to create their fan merchandise or fashion merchandise line for free, host with us and earn a major share of the profits,” says Soumajit Bhowmik, CEO Styched.

Excerpts:

Who are the celebrities on board, and what’s the idea behind these collaborations?

We have collaborated with Rohit Roy, Salim-Sulaiman, Rohan Bopanna and Baba Sehgal till now, because they all have a clear connect with the youth.

We want to have over 500 associations in the first six months.

The merchandise would enable fans in India to have easy access to apparel created by their favourite celebrities with the celebrity persona clearly visible through creative designing.

What is your target audience? And how has been the response so far?

Our target age group is between 18 to 30, and millennials.

The response has been overwhelming.

One of our collaborators, Green Humour, an internationally acclaimed cartoonist, completed 100 sales in the first week of launch, while another celebrity crossed 500 sales in the first month itself.

What about the tie-ups with Diamond Comics and Amar Chitra Katha?

We started Styched Life to promote Indian talents, brands, bands, artists, celebrities and influencers.

Though there is a huge demand for fan merchandise, most brands in India are still stuck with the likes of Marvel, DC, and other Western brands.

We decided to become India’s Vocal for local alternative to fan merchandising, but at a massive scale. Hence, we started with Indian comics and cartoon characters like Suppandi, Sambhu, Diamond Comics characters –Shaktimaan, Chacha Choudhary, etc.

What is in the pipeline?

We want to make Styched Life as a Google search for all fan merchandise. We are working on closing nearly to 50 deals in the next couple of weeks, and have more than 500 celebrities in the pipeline.

We will soon launch Buried Alive – a Styched TV production initiative to recognise the efforts of an Indian star or celebrity, whose contribution to the country or society has been forgotten over time. We will make short movies on them and launch their merchandise to support them. The first in this series is Bula Choudhury.

What should a brand do to keep their audience engaged during this pandemic when not many are on a buying spree?

Adapt, Transform, Disrupt are the key terms that define a brand approach. Understanding the pulse of the customers and changing business strategy and offerings to our new way of life is the key. When there is no demand, we have to create one.

That is how businesses succeed. The current times have created the perfect situation for every brand to put on the creative marketer’s hat and come up with that ‘new’ thing.

Did technology help the apparel & fashion brands in India?

Yes, a large number of offline retailers have moved online. Technology has enabled brands to get a wider reach and garner sales even when stores are shut.

Use of Social media and other display/search networks have enabled performance based advertisements, to drive online sales and to improve branding and brand visibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Styched Life Styched fan merchandise
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp