Monsoon decor: Textures, pops of colour and personal bits

By Express News Service

The onset of the monsoon is a great opportunity to declutter the home. As the season changes it leaves ample room to change the décor, keeping the monsoon blues at bay. Interior Designer Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I’m the Centre for Applied Arts, shares some tips that might be useful if you are still in the planning phase. Furniture laid out close together absorbs moisture and habituates the growth of fungi and bacteria.

“This can be avoided by keeping the furniture spaced away from each other, from the wall and the windows. The demand then becomes for a careful maintenance and redecoration, rather than a complete renovation of the interiors. Polished or painted surfaces can be protected by avoiding damp cleaning clothes, choosing protective treatments and allowing better ventilation,” Kalra advices.

Replacing the heavy drapes with sheer or lace curtains bring in more natural lighting, lending airy and spaciousness to the rooms. “This is the perfect season to lounge in the cool breeze, and calls for a selection of outdoor furniture that is a healthy mix of floral and lush green planters, and protective bamboo or transparent blinds. These accentuate the terrace and balconies into a dreamy, relaxing spot,” she adds.



For Kalra, an ideal monsoon interior comprises luxurious colours, textures, aromas and lighting. Luxe furniture in natural, deep tones like blue, aqua and green, or chic patterns and neutral hues create a cozy, yet captivating space.

Assorted accessories in unique forms such as lamps, vases and wall art, along with vibrant upholstery like cushions, throws and covers in citrus, tangerine and pink, further enhance the allure of the home. Contemporary accent pieces in raw textures, stoneware, ceramics and clayware add tranquillity to the interiors, suggests Kalra. “Perfumed candles, flowers and leafy plants bring in cheer and positivity. Introducing aesthetic, contemporary vases with gorgeous lilies, tulips, roses, and other ornamental flowers, adds a lush vibe. Hibiscus and jasmine florets in Urlis, and organic diffusers add freshness to the interiors,” shares the Creative Director. Cozy reading and relaxing corners are a characteristic of this season.

It starts with adding more warm and ambient lighting to these corners, with state-of-the-art floor or wall lamps to brighten up the entire room. A lazy chair, a chaise or a cushy sofa, with an ottoman or footstool and suave side tables, a stack of pillows, cozy pullovers in natural fabrics and modern rugs make a visually appealing and snug interior setting.



“A play of sensory textures, serene pops of colour, with personal bits like family photos, botanical wall art, and wall hangings brought back from a vacation, add an extra-comfy touch to the lounging corner. A minimal storage cabinet, a built-in bookshelf, or a small home library with books stacked horizontally and vertically, paired with quirky accessories is all that’s required to finish off the perfect monsoon recluse nook,” concludes Kalra.