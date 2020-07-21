STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vacation mode on with 'The Kaftan Company'

The new collection features floral sleepshirts, gownsets, pyjama sets, shorts sets, maxis and much more in vibrant colours.

The new Tropical Vibes loungewear collection by The Kaftan Company

The new Tropical Vibes loungewear collection by The Kaftan Company

By Express News Service

Despite Unlock 2, the pandemic still has us all adjusting to the new normal of staying home more than usual. However, what you wear sets your mood. With this thought in mind, online boutique, The Kaftan Company, has expanded its portfolio with its new Tropical Vibes collection of lively loungewear.

“We provide the necessary freedom of movement and comfort is this runway-inspired tropical vibes printed loungewear collection. The look and feel of these pieces are both very stylish and comfortable and come at an affordable price. I expect it to be an exceedingly popular collection,” says Prakruti Gupta, Founder of The Kaftan Company Founder.

The new collection features floral sleepshirts, gownsets, pyjama sets, shorts sets, maxis and much more in vibrant colours.“The USP of the collection is the prints and fabrics used. The prints have been developed by our in-house design team and digitally printed as a limited collection. Keeping the hot summers in mind, we have chosen Viscose Moss Modal that provides a light and airy feel,” adds Gupta, who started the brand shortly after overcoming her battle with cancer in 2011.  

With virtually zero waste generated, The Kaftan Company continues its endeavour as a sustainable fashion brand. They use natural fabrics, thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint.She says, “This is a thematic collection that provides a sense of holidaying, and uplifts the mood of those wearing it.”

In a nutshell

The prints for the Tropical Vibes collection are digitally printed in-house. Keeping the summers in mind, the brand has chosen viscose moss modal fabric that provides a light and airy feel.

Price range: Rs 2,899-Rs 3,099
At: thekaftancompany.com

