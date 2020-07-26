Rishi and Vibhuti: Where fashion and orthopediatrics go hand-in-hand

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Conventionally, you’d expect an orthopaedist to treat abnormalities and injuries concerning the muscles, joints, bones or nerves, and a medical aesthetician to alter the cosmetic appearance of patients. But Dr Rishi Roy and Dr Vibhuti Dhaundiyal are also adept in another vocation involving skilled hands. The qualified medical professional duo has been running a fashion label – Rishi and Vibhuti – successfully for the last five years.

How did the fashion brand see the light of the day? Rishi hails from a Ludhiana-based Punjabi family and Vibhuti comes from a modern Garhwali family in Noida. They met as students at Muzaffarnagar Medical College.

"Both of us had a creative side that we admired about each other. We first became friends, and over time, formed a strong and unbreakable bond. As an exercise to add-on to our pocket money, we designed outfits for the college annual events. Soon, we were designing clothes for professors and weddings of our friends, and later decided to turn entrepreneurs and start 'Rishi And Vibhuti' in 2015," informs Rishi.

The label creates anarkalis, bags, belts, blouses, body suits, capes, co-ords, dresses, dupattas, Indo-Westerns, jackets, jumpsuits, kurtas, pants, lehengas, skirts, skirt sets, saris and tops. "I throw light on the storylines and the themes of the collection as I love reading books and stories which ignites imaginative ideas. Rishi focuses on the production as he is as efficient as the word 'efficient'," shares Vibhuti.

Ask them how they juggle time between their profession and passion, Vibhuti quips, "If Rishi is on an emergency duty, I look over the entire production and it happens vice versa if I have a patient to attend to. If both of us are at work, we have a team in place."

Rishi is a trained Kathak dancer and passionate about cooking, while Vibhuti plays the ukulele with perfection and loves singing too. So, when two extremely creative people are at work, differences of opinions are bound to occur. “Yes, we argue like any other couple. It is life’s routine for every individual.

Most of the times I have to give in because in the heart of hearts I know that Vibhuti is always right,” smiles Rishi.

The couple just released their latest collection, The Crayon Palette, which connects the spicy bold shades and muted tints. "The ensembles are designed with an idea of beauty in simplicity. That means clean lines, usual and unusual cuts, and a hint of drama. The range has chanderi lehengas, anarkalis, pants saris, indie fusion and muted ivory ensembles," informs Vibhuti.

Their couple goals? "Like typical couple, we also want to navigate every city and town in the world to conduct trunk shows of our label. Basically we want to be evolved around our work in every sphere because our work makes us happy," concludes Rishi.

Rishi and Vibhuti work from HRH, Delhi. They have a design store at Sector 52, Noida. Their collections are accessible on rishiandvibhuti.com and at other major ecommerce portals