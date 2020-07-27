STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ace the bridal glam game with virtual class

Delhi-based makeup artist Kriti DS helped the participants ace the bridal glam game during a three-hour session on Zoom.

Make Me Up Founder Kanika Bablani;

By Express News Service

From online tutorial videos to live sessions to virtual classes, the beauty industry is doing its best to stay relevant. For instance, Make Me Up recently organised a virtual masterclass on Bridal makeup.

“Though I have been doing makeup tutorials on Instagram live for my follower base of 4.3 lakh, this is my first ever masterclass. I started off with a basic self makeup video, and went on to do more. People who follow me on Instagram have been requesting more videos. So, I thought a bridal masterclass would be a good option.

The class was only about makeup. Drape and hairdo was not part of the session,” adds Kriti. On how the masterclass was different from online tutorials, Kriti says, “I taught them tricks and tips in detail, which will come handy.” Makeup and beauty industry has faced slump during the pandemic. Kriti thinks there’s still time to get back to the old scenario.

“We have been going to the salon from 8:00am-8:00pm. Though the footfall is less, I am enjoying it.”
Giving tips to the brides-to-be, Kriti says a bride should start taking care of her skin at least two months before the D-day. “Keeping the skin moisturised is very important. They should not take it lightly because just makeup can’t do wonders. Beauty needs to come out from within,” Kriti adds.

More of such sessions are in store. The name of the next artist and date will be revealed on our social media page, informs Make Me Up Founder Kanika Bablani. “Beauty and makeup is something that provides confidence to people. We took the initiative of these virtual classes to provide a sense of community and belonging to the make up and beauty industry in these tough times,” says Bablani.

Bridal makeup
