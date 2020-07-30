STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Making the vegan switch to your beauty products now

Delhi-based experts from the beauty industry on why vegan products are increasing in demand

Published: 30th July 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

With the health and nutrition industry acknowledging the benefits of veganism, the beauty industry is following the route by introducing a range of vegan products. A recent study has revealed that the Vegan Cosmetics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5 per cent during the forecasted period (2020-25).

“Nearly 60 per cent of the products that we apply on the skin, seep through it. Considering that regular skincare products contain harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, SLS, polyethylene glycol, it is important to rethink what we are exposing our skin to,” says Shankar Prasad, Founder of Plum Goodness, about skincare during monsoons, when humidity is at an all-time high.

Since vegan products are by default free from any animal byproducts or animal-derived products, and made from plant extracts. For instance, Neemli Naturals has found a botanical alternative for squalane that is extracted from sharks. “This olive-based alternative in fact works better and is way more spreadable and moisturising,” adds Rameshwari Seth, Cofounder, Neemli Naturals. Experts say that vegan products also reduce the risk of skin problems such as rashes, allergies, eczemas, acne, and skin inflammation. Kiko Milano’s new KONSCIOUS Collection uses vegan formulas.

“If you have acne-prone skin, dryness, or have allergic reactions, switching to vegan products is beneficial,” adds country head Abhishek Bhattacharya. Vegan eyeliners, mascaras, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, are other makeup options in the market. “Vegan products don’t have uric acid from cows, lanolin – a grease from sheep’s wool and carmine – a red colour from crushed insects. Moreover, these do not seem very pleasant to be applied on the skin and are brutal on the animals,” adds Prasad. “Animal by-products are often harsh, and clog pores and block the hair follicles.

This is especially troublesome for someone with a sensitive scalp. With vegan products, the plantbased alternatives, loaded with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, ensure gentleness and efficacy as they are in their most natural state and the easiest for your hair to absorb,” adds Rohit Chawla, Founder of Bare Anatomy. Meanwhile, Prasad believes that efficacy depends on ingredients, their source, concentration, method of preparation, method of application and so on. It would be difficult to generalise, he shares.

High price

Seth is also of the view that the ingredients are much costlier and harder to get especially in terms of actives like hyaluronic acid, collagen. “These are more expensive, but these are highly researched products coming with modern botanical actives that are super effective,” she adds. The correlation of cost and effectiveness does not exist in our opinion, shares Supriya Arora Malik, Founder of Indulgeo Essentials. “Though cost is an indicator of the quality of a product, the ingredients and formulation are far more important.”

Positive impact on environment

According to a 2010 report by the United Nations Environment Programme, products containing animal extracts are a key cause of environmental problems. Prasad says, “Forming new habit patterns, and choosing vegan products means co-fostering a positive impact on the environment. Choosing the vegan side means making gentler choices not just for your skin, but for the animals as well.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vegan Products
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp