Making the vegan switch to your beauty products now

Nikita Sharma

Express News Service

With the health and nutrition industry acknowledging the benefits of veganism, the beauty industry is following the route by introducing a range of vegan products. A recent study has revealed that the Vegan Cosmetics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5 per cent during the forecasted period (2020-25).



“Nearly 60 per cent of the products that we apply on the skin, seep through it. Considering that regular skincare products contain harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, SLS, polyethylene glycol, it is important to rethink what we are exposing our skin to,” says Shankar Prasad, Founder of Plum Goodness, about skincare during monsoons, when humidity is at an all-time high.

Since vegan products are by default free from any animal byproducts or animal-derived products, and made from plant extracts. For instance, Neemli Naturals has found a botanical alternative for squalane that is extracted from sharks. “This olive-based alternative in fact works better and is way more spreadable and moisturising,” adds Rameshwari Seth, Cofounder, Neemli Naturals. Experts say that vegan products also reduce the risk of skin problems such as rashes, allergies, eczemas, acne, and skin inflammation. Kiko Milano’s new KONSCIOUS Collection uses vegan formulas.

“If you have acne-prone skin, dryness, or have allergic reactions, switching to vegan products is beneficial,” adds country head Abhishek Bhattacharya. Vegan eyeliners, mascaras, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, are other makeup options in the market. “Vegan products don’t have uric acid from cows, lanolin – a grease from sheep’s wool and carmine – a red colour from crushed insects. Moreover, these do not seem very pleasant to be applied on the skin and are brutal on the animals,” adds Prasad. “Animal by-products are often harsh, and clog pores and block the hair follicles.

This is especially troublesome for someone with a sensitive scalp. With vegan products, the plantbased alternatives, loaded with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, ensure gentleness and efficacy as they are in their most natural state and the easiest for your hair to absorb,” adds Rohit Chawla, Founder of Bare Anatomy. Meanwhile, Prasad believes that efficacy depends on ingredients, their source, concentration, method of preparation, method of application and so on. It would be difficult to generalise, he shares.

High price

Seth is also of the view that the ingredients are much costlier and harder to get especially in terms of actives like hyaluronic acid, collagen. “These are more expensive, but these are highly researched products coming with modern botanical actives that are super effective,” she adds. The correlation of cost and effectiveness does not exist in our opinion, shares Supriya Arora Malik, Founder of Indulgeo Essentials. “Though cost is an indicator of the quality of a product, the ingredients and formulation are far more important.”

Positive impact on environment

According to a 2010 report by the United Nations Environment Programme, products containing animal extracts are a key cause of environmental problems. Prasad says, “Forming new habit patterns, and choosing vegan products means co-fostering a positive impact on the environment. Choosing the vegan side means making gentler choices not just for your skin, but for the animals as well.”