STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Digital talent pageant: Miss Likee 2020

All talented Indian women between 18-25 years old can participate, provided they create a short video on Likee and share it on social media.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Anushka Sen

Actor Anushka Sen

By Express News Service

Likee, a short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, launched their digital talent pageant, Miss Likee 2020, with a tagline, ‘Let you shine’. The pageant has been thrown open on the Likee app – the most downloaded short video platforms globally. All talented Indian women between 18-25 years old can participate, provided they create a short video on Likee and share it on social media. The lucky winner will be crowned Miss Likee 2020 and get a chance to star in an upcoming music video by Bollywood production giant T-Series.

Speaking about the event, Likee India Head, Abhishek Dutta, said, “It was scheduled to be held earlier this year, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. But, we are happy that the event has been launched in the safest and most entertaining manner.

The event celebrates women power and we hope it will be a grand success.” The platform has introduced a dedicated H5 page on the app and released a video across different social media platforms, starring popular influencers and actresses Anushka Sen, Swati Chauhan and Tanya Sharma. Participants can create videos under three categories: #DanceWithLikee (dance) #MissLikeeLook (beauty) and #MissLikeeCinema (acting). Top 50 videos with maximum likes will qualify for the second round, for which voting would be thrown open on Likee as well as other social media boards.

“With Miss Likee 2020, the digital platform is offering a unique opportunity to young women to display their talent and get recognised by celebrities as well as other fellow creators on the platform. The pageant also offers an exciting opportunity to the winner to feature in a music video, which is a great opportunity for any aspiring actress,” said Sen.

The voting will determine the participants qualifying for the top 10, who would then face live audience, along with a celebrity judge, in two separate live sessions on the app. The mental acumen of the participants would also be judged during the sessions and the winners would be determined jointly by the audience and the judges. This is slated to be followed by a talent show-cum-Q&A session before a celebrity judge. In the grand finale, the winner will be crowned from among the final three. The celebrity judges include popular TV and Bhojpuri cinema actress Monalisa. Winners will be announced towards June end by Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi-fame Divya Khosla Kumar and actress Anushka Sen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miss Likee 2020 T-Series
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp