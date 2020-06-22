By Express News Service

Likee, a short video platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte Ltd, launched their digital talent pageant, Miss Likee 2020, with a tagline, ‘Let you shine’. The pageant has been thrown open on the Likee app – the most downloaded short video platforms globally. All talented Indian women between 18-25 years old can participate, provided they create a short video on Likee and share it on social media. The lucky winner will be crowned Miss Likee 2020 and get a chance to star in an upcoming music video by Bollywood production giant T-Series.

Speaking about the event, Likee India Head, Abhishek Dutta, said, “It was scheduled to be held earlier this year, but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. But, we are happy that the event has been launched in the safest and most entertaining manner.

The event celebrates women power and we hope it will be a grand success.” The platform has introduced a dedicated H5 page on the app and released a video across different social media platforms, starring popular influencers and actresses Anushka Sen, Swati Chauhan and Tanya Sharma. Participants can create videos under three categories: #DanceWithLikee (dance) #MissLikeeLook (beauty) and #MissLikeeCinema (acting). Top 50 videos with maximum likes will qualify for the second round, for which voting would be thrown open on Likee as well as other social media boards.

“With Miss Likee 2020, the digital platform is offering a unique opportunity to young women to display their talent and get recognised by celebrities as well as other fellow creators on the platform. The pageant also offers an exciting opportunity to the winner to feature in a music video, which is a great opportunity for any aspiring actress,” said Sen.

The voting will determine the participants qualifying for the top 10, who would then face live audience, along with a celebrity judge, in two separate live sessions on the app. The mental acumen of the participants would also be judged during the sessions and the winners would be determined jointly by the audience and the judges. This is slated to be followed by a talent show-cum-Q&A session before a celebrity judge. In the grand finale, the winner will be crowned from among the final three. The celebrity judges include popular TV and Bhojpuri cinema actress Monalisa. Winners will be announced towards June end by Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi-fame Divya Khosla Kumar and actress Anushka Sen.