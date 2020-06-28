Behind the lens, fashion photographer Richa Maheshwari has many roles

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Fashion photographer, TEDx speaker, fitness-enthusiast, avid traveller and philanthropist... Gurugram’s Richa Maheshwari dons many hats. And for all her achievements, she thanks her dad as he never put pressure on her with regard to her education or career choices.

"That’s why I could drop a year after school to prepare for NIFT entrance exam." Maheshwari aced the entrance and enrolled for the Fashion Communication course at the Delhi institute in 2008.

An eye for photography

Maheshwari's photography skills was first noticed by her friends and professors in her photos of her college events. "In my third year, I was really confused about which stream to pursue, when a professor pointed out I should take up photography as I was really good at it. This professor then told me about a freelance assignment – a designer shoot. I took it up, and although the client was happy with my work, I knew the mistakes I had made. So, I started learning more about camera, and how I could diversify and grow."

Maheshwari graduated in 2012. Armed with the skills she learnt at NIFT – "a sense of fashion aesthetics, eye for detail, business acumen and hunger for perfection" – she set up Richa Maheshwari Films & Photography studio, and began taking up independent projects.

Today, she has a bevy of national and international clientele, and offers services in identity makeovers, visual imagery branding, cataloguing, concept generation and ideation through photography and design. Despite being immersed in a variety of projects, fashion remains her first love. "When I am not shooting commercially, I do self-funded fashion projects."

However, prejudices and stereotypes still plague women photographers like her. "There were times when I didn’t get work as clients thought being a woman I won’t be able to work at odd hours. Issues also arose when I asked for a higher pay. But I firmly believe that no field is patented for a gender. Women are excelling in all spheres, and this industry is no exception."

Beyond fashion

In 2014, Maheshwari got in touch with National Association for the Blind (NAB) for a project on spreading awareness about the visually-challenged. "Every year, I do one self-funded social project, and this was part of that," she says.

In 2017, she started teaching photography to NAB students. "I just share my knowledge to empower them, but they are the ones who surprise me every time by excelling in what I teach them."

The fitness enthusiast also made it to the Limca Book of Records for completing the maximum number of burpees – 46 – in a minute. On why she’s a stickler for exercising, she says, “The camera weighs anywhere between 13-15 kg. In my field, you don’t just work hard, but for long hours as well.”

