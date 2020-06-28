Live local, shop global with AiSPi's Virtual Fashion Vacation to Europe

Sharmi Adhikary By

Express News Service

The innovative ways in which entrepreneurs and designers are making use of technological advances to bring that universe of fashion closer to consumers during this global pandemic shows that the world has already started devising alternatives to the touch and feel era. Now, you can sit in your bedroom and browse through a vast array of offerings from the fashion and lifestyle industry.

Organised by AiSPi, the 21-day Virtual Fashion Vacation to Europe is more like a trunk show with a curation of products from over 25 niche designers and brands from the heart of that continent. This initiative, that started from June 22, is more like a virtual culture and fashion tour aimed to bridge gaps and bring the world of universal fashion closer home, no matter which part of the planet you are locked down in.

Says Aisha Saraf Kothari, founder of AiSPi, "While we are all adjusting to a new normal, AiSPi believes it’s time to take a break to rejuvenate and refresh. Our newest initiative #AISPIaNewFashionJourney is a first-of-its-kind 21-day summer vacation and fashion voyage for Indian consumers, bringing a distinct selection of 25 contemporary, inaccessible European designers and brands together."

The campaign is driven towards promoting unique experiences while connecting creative and fashion lovers to local designers and boutiques in Europe. "We need to be creative.Being confined to homes doesn’t mean there are no opportunities to still enjoy summer travel around the world. The 3-week tour of Europe offers an experience for everyone combining art, cuisine, travel adventures, popular markets, history walks and more, with the most exciting designers, store owners and fashion insiders," says Kothari, who launched the company as a simple fashion project to create an impact in an industry that she always loved, but couldn’t be a part of.

"I never studied fashion or worked in the field. Hence, I recognised the gaps from a fresh perspective. In a few months, we have impacted the lives of 200 shops and designers, 40 emerging artists and over 10,000 consumers by providing a platform where they can express themselves through fashion and travel."

As consumers explore different cities throughout each week, AiSPi has curated exclusive experiences with partnered designers, fashion and lifestyle influencers, stylists, and speakers, to transport guests to the local city and experience what they could have, first hand.

From exclusive product offerings to curated fashion edits, to culture conversations and local masterclasses, Kothari’s team and her network of experts initiate a whole new fashion journey, a virtual vacation. Designers on board for this campaign include luxury brands such as L’alingi, Fyodor Golan, Izaak Azanei, Rosantica, Nita Suri and 0711.

All of which have been coveted by stylists and worn by the world’s who’s who, including Daniele Bernstein, Negin and Hailey Beiber.Always eager to give back, 100 percent of the profits generated from this campaign will be donated towards supporting vulnerable communities and those who are abused due to social taboos.

"We have partnered with two charities—Jan Sahas in India, working towards empowering women and young girls by eliminating discrimination, preventing violence, educating, empowering and creating awareness. There’s also Le Refuge in France, which supports young LGBT+ people rejected by their parents, driven from the family home."

An emotion, an experience, a connector, this campaign has been crafted to reinstate that fashion is borderless. "It is a tangible and practical way to connect and remember culture and craft from all corners of the world. Our focus is to bring niche fashion to different parts of the world, starting with connecting Europe and India and in the future other regions as well," avers Kothari.