Home Lifestyle Fashion

When art meets craft

Bespoke bag brand, Paul Adams, brings painters and craftsmen together to create the most unique artworks on leather

Published: 01st March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Anshuman Singh, founder and CEO, Paul Adams

By Shilpi Madan
Express News Service

If ever there was an exceptionally unusual approach to bag-making, this is it. First, artists are asked to paint to their passion on canvas, then their handiwork is transferred on to leather. An innovative confluence of art meets craft in the truest sense; this is what makes the made-in- India bespoke bag brand, Paul Adams, a harbinger of artistic expression in everyday existence.

“We invested over three years in research and development before we launched our brand in 2017,” says Anshuman Singh, founder and CEO, Paul Adams. The snob value of each bespoke creation—spanning a rich palette of handbags, backpacks, totes, wallets and belts—lies in the fact that these are limited editions, all painted by hand. “Our aim has been to take the work of young, talented and unknown artists to the world,” he says.

Bags from the latest Paul Adams collection

“Unlike the tony international labels that have now introduced hand painting on leather, we bring in artworks on canvas, subsequently UV-treated and waterproofed (even sand-proofed in the collections launched in West Asia).” The treasured pieces, ranging from bestsellers in Orion—a retro camera case-inspired unisex bag —to Ellison, a busy commuter’s chic backpack, are popular with millennials who want more than just a prized logo on their purchase. Each of the bags carries a description of the art along with a profile of every artist, which is also available on the brand’s website.

The artists are drawn from a vast repertoire of geographical locations, including Bhadoi, Osmanabad and Mumbai. “Based on the 3D structure of a bag conceived on the computer, we invite 10 artists to articulate designs. Once the design submitted by an artist is approved, we allocate the number of bags to be painted. Each piece is manually painted, hence no two pieces are exactly the same,” he shares. The paint arsenal, including acrylic paints imported from Taiwan, is supplied to the artists and the entire process of designing and manufacturing the bag takes a month.

But the more challenging part, says Singh, is selling the artwork. “It takes ten times the effort to market it, considering that there is no culture in our country of parents taking the young to museums and cultivating an interest in art, unlike in foreign countries. However, this exposure level is changing over the years along with increasing foreign travel and enhanced social media awareness, but the interest still needs to gestate,” he says adding, “People instantly jump to the conclusion that we are selling digital prints on bags. In reality, we are selling a legacy to be treasured by generations. Each of our exclusive bags comes complete with a lifetime maintenance warranty.”

Singh claims that Paul Adams was the first to kickstart the e-paper technology based on the self-recharge of the screen and the employment of Bluetooth technology that allows the creatives to be transferred onto the bag.

“Being an expensive execution, the use of the technology on each handpainted, patented piece had to be stalled,” shares Singh, adding that plans o revive this are afoot again. Paul Adams collections are currently available online on its website with international shipping support to over 70 countries worldwide. The brand is also present at select luxury boutiques in Dubai, Mumbai and Madrid, with the next new stops planned for London, New York and Toronto. Prices range from Rs 10,000 to Rs 80,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anshuman Singh Bespoke
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp