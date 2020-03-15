Crafting beauty

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

Who doesn’t love a face massage and what better if you can do it yourself? RAS Luxury Oil’s Rose Quartz lets you tingle your face with a rounded-off crystal roller and according to beauty pundits, using it regularly can help get rid of wrinkles and fine lines.

The crystal is said to stimulate blood circulation thereby aiding to retain a certain plumpness in the face, and delays ageing. Our three months of usage didn’t show marked difference in erasing or diminishing the lines and frown marks on our face.

But it did soothe our face, when applied with a few drops of oil or serum. All good things take time and perhaps the Rose Quartz Roller has long-term effects. The Rose Nectar, however, was an absolute flop. We sprayed it hoping for freshness and vitality as its packing promised but alas all its supposed results evaded us. The good thing is: it is completely organic so there was no synthetic fragrance that lingered or chemicals we were unnecessarily doused in.

RAS Rose Quartz Race Roller Price:Rs 2,350

Availability: Online/Retail