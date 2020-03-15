STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan’s first stopwatch

Seiko launches a three-hand mechanical watch that pays homage to the design of the Crown Chronograph from 1964

To this day, it is considered a legendary timepiece that exudes Seiko’s uncompromising manufacturing ability.

By Express News Service

The Crown Chronograph was Japan’s first wristwatch with a stopwatch function that was developed in 1964 by Seiko for the first international sports event held in Japan. Presage, which has inherited Seiko’s watchmaking tradition, has now released a limited-edition model that pays homage to the design of the Crown Chronograph. In acknowledgment of the year of its release, the number of watches will be limited to 1964 units.

The Crown Chronograph was a simple chronograph based on the Crown, a manual winding mechanical watch. Although a one-push chronograph, the use of a pillar wheel allows reliable control of the stopwatch. To this day, it is considered a legendary timepiece that exudes Seiko’s uncompromising manufacturing ability. Not only in its function but also with its design and the high legibility, the watch is a standard to tell the time. Faithful reproduction of the design of the first Crown Chronograph. The design of the 1964 Crown Chronograph has been reproduced as faithfully as possible. The clearly defined Arabic numerals applied to the narrow bezel and the fine minute gradations highlighted on the dial, have been reproduced throughout. The case has an inwardly tilted shape so that it rests securely on the wrist, which increases stability.

High legibility is ensured day and night through the use of lumibrite on the distinctive indexes. A non-reflective coating is applied to the inner surface of the sapphire glass to improve legibility even further. Besides, the watch has a power reserve of 70 hours, therefore, there is no concern about the remaining power on Monday morning even if the watch is unused over the weekend. The letters ‘Limited Edition’ and the serial number 0001/1964-1964/1964 are inscribed on the case back as proof of this limited quantity edition.

TAGS
Japan first stopwatch
Comments

