Chokers to earmuffs, a tale of two collections

Jewellery designer Megha Malik’s creativity is often inspired by nature and how she feels while working on her designs.

Published: 16th March 2020 08:18 AM

Megha Malik

Megha Malik

By Express News Service

Jewellery designer Megha Malik’s creativity is often inspired by nature and how she feels while working on her designs. Malik’s creativity is visible in her latest bridal and the ready-to-wear collections, under her label RESA Fine Jewellery. Malik takes the time out to tell us more about her work.  

Bridal wear 

This year, Malik’s collection for the wedding season concentrates on clean, straight bridal jewellery. “So, we have a lot of big polkis, mostly colourless, giving you the freedom to pair these with anything. Also, we try to make the jewellery versatile, so the chokers in the collection can be worn as a bracelet,” shares the designer, whose main focus remains on handmade jewellery. The collection offers minimal diamond pieces like dainty earring pieces, statement rings, single line uncut diamond chokers and more. This is just the first half of the collection, Malik is all set to work on the second part of the bridal collection that will launched in June or July.

Talking about the trends in bridal jewellery, Malik says the traditional concept of bridal jewellery is something that is timeless and what you pass on to the next generation. “But polki is something that was in trend last year, and will dominate the market this year as well, and is being used in Western jewellery and as statement pieces as well.” 

Ready-to-wear collection 

It’s all edgy! Keeping the focus making every piece standout, the ready-to-wear collection offers earmuffs, bangles with animal motifs, and coloured stones and pearls. “Unlike the bridal collection, this one has a lot of colour in it. You will find light coloured pearls to add to you summer attire, perfect for luncheon and dinners,” says Malik.

Along with being an entrepreneur, Malik is a homemaker and a mother of two. “A typical day in my life involves sending my children off to school, handling the house work and then I go to work. My first slot starts with my production team. After 12, we take to appointments which goes on till 5:00pm and by 6:00pm, we’re done for the day,” signs off  Malik.

