Fast and furious: Adidas releases new collection

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Adidas has announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Faster Than’, which aims to shine a light on the inspiring self-betterment stories of runners around the world. As part of the campaign, the brand has crafted a range of new shoes that enable runners to achieve their personal feeling of fast.

From the new lightweight SL20 design, with a cutting-edge Lightstrike midsole for explosive movements and enduring speed, to UB20 which provides maximum energy return in every step, and even a new 4D 1.0 shoe with a uniquely designed and ultra-supportive 3D-printed midsole, Adidas has the perfect pair of running shoes for every type of runner.

Runners can now feel the lightness with the Lightstrike technology as it energises the user at every step with its super light cushioning with a fast heel-to-toe transition. Another fascinating feature is the Torsion spring which enhances support on landing and a snappy transition to proper runners forward. The shoe also sports continental stretch web outsole, which works in harmony with the midsole, while continental rubber gives maximum traction on all surfaces.

As VP, Design, Adidas Running, Sam Handy explains, “Informed by Adidas Running community insights, each one of our new products is subsequently made possible and brought to life through a combination of our fearless visionary approach and ground-breaking design innovations. The result is a carefully crafted suite of accessible and inclusive products that cater for all types of runners.”

The new shoe was launched across select retail stores in the country and www.shop.adidas.co.in on February 27 and is priced at Rs 10,999.