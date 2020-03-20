Sharmi Adhikary By

Express News Service

A jacket that can be worn two ways—the quirky printed side inspired from Cambodian ikat for a fun brunch and the muted olive side for an evening look. An anarkali that looks different with jeans, with a scarf and with straight pants. A salwar set that can be dressed up or down, depending on the dupatta it is paired with. Really, the USP of Saundh creations clearly is versatility and the multiple manners in which they can be styled depending on the time and occasion they are being worn for.

Combining the legacy of India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary silhouettes, Saundh, an earthy new label, is making dressing up fun and fabulous for the urban woman. Think woven ikat patterns from the famed Patan patola rendered on lush silk or breezy cotton through colourful prints. Or Kashmir’s intricate crewel embroidery translated into floral prints for a perfect summer wardrobe. With its refined aesthetics and creations for various ages, body shapes and sizes, Saundh is a unique proposition for the fashionista.

On a deeper note, the designs are a metaphorical reminder of the subtleties of nature that evoke a sense of rawness and authenticity. Says Deepa Saluja, who with her husband, Sabby, launched Saundh in Delhi a few months ago: “Whether you are a young college girl or a homemaker, an entrepreneur or a woman in her late 50s, you will definitely find something for your taste. The brand ethos resonates with every woman who is successful in her own right and comfortable in her own skin; rooted in her values and traditions but not stuck or stagnant. She is evolving and ever expanding. We try to imbue the beauty of tradition in every piece yet capture the sensibilities of a global woman in a very subtle manner.”

Saundh has entered the capital’s market with nine collections, each of which has its high points. The Parv collection, in crepe fabric, has a resortwear look, delivering the free style trend of kaftans and dhotis in deep jewel tones in relaxed silhouettes with multi-coloured applications in prints and beadings. The Nishat Baug line, available in charcoal, blue and beige, reminds one of blooming flowers in the famed gardens of Kashmir as well as Mughal architecture.

The Ikat collection plays with the brilliance of red, yellow, ivory, green combined with cross stitch embroidery of birds, horses and elephants. The Uns collection, perfect for a brunch or day event, is inspired by English gardens. Rani Darbar is the festive line inspired by the royal heritage of India. Bright colours, structured silhouette and intricate handwork, are its high points. Alaric is derived from the Byzantine era and is apt for occasion wear. This uses dabka work on solid tones such as ivory, black, crimson and blue with bold floral printed dupatta.

Qalb is done with sheer linen and enhanced using age-old khadi print from Rajasthan. The silhouettes derive their roots from the Mughal era. Gulaab Jal rediscovers the feminine spirit and personality of the wearer with a line inspired by the beauty of roses. Rihla is a carefree liberated collection that captures the journey of a soul traveller. The brand is working at introducing new collection every few months to keep things fresh and interesting.

Saundh emerged when the Saluja couple, who have always shared a love for textiles and crafts, decided to birth a global label, inspired by India, where the gap between designer clothing aesthetics and affordability minimises. An offshoot of the parent company, Sahiba, that has a well-established 35-year-old legacy in print fabrics, the label is already receiving love and appreciation from connoisseurs with a yen for well-cut and pretty clothes at prices that won’t bankrupt you—Rs 3,500 to Rs 15,000.