Redo your house with drapes, blinds by 'Window Passions'

By Express News Service

Designing a beautiful home to match your tastes and personality is never easy. Hoping to simplify this process is Rajeev and Amita Kanwar of Window Passions, with their new collection of borders and frills. Their online luxury furnishing has a range of very dramatic embroidered, embellished, beaded and gold foiled borders that you can add to your existing furnishings and transform in an instant.

Completing three decades in the world of soft furnishings and drapes, they bring the pleasure of decorous designs to a completely new, younger audience who shop online looking for simpler home decor solutions.



Amita, born in the craft rich city of Jaipur joined hands with her husband Rajeev, a marketing whiz and an ad guru in this journey.

Brand coownerand designer Amita Kanwar

Together the couple has brought in a culture of coordinated décor, creating thematic spaces where a window dressing matched impeccably to the upholstery, cushions, duvets and throws. She says, “Windows today need to be designed to match the expensive furniture that fills the rest of your room. At Window Passions, we ensure that they become the veritable pride of the place.” According to Rajeev, “Modern homes today look for something that is unique and one of. We have endeavoured to ensure that what one home ‘wears’, the other one does not.”

The design team led by Amita and Rajeev meet each homemaker to discuss their design, color and craft preference, getting a feel of the general décor before presenting custom-crafted solutions. Working within the various schools of hand embellishments and embroideries including zardozi, resham, aari, petit point etc. the collection of sheers, blinds and curtains are akin to art and personified in their luxe appeal, rich in textiles and textures