STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Coronavirus outbreak: Paris men's fashion week, haute couture cancelled in face of pandemic

'Strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashion) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,' FHCM said in a statement.

Published: 28th March 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A model presents a creation by Elie Saab during the Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

A model presents a creation by Elie Saab during the Women's Fall-Winter 2020-2021 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris, on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Two of the main events in the fashion calendar -- Paris men's fashion week and the haute couture shows -- scheduled for June and July have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

"Strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of (fashion) houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry," the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) said in a statement.

"The board of directors... has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the menswear Paris Fashion Week, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place," it said.

It added: "However, the Federation is actively working with its members on possible alternatives," without giving further details.

The big French fashion houses are among the many businesses suffering due to the pandemic, with French design houses Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga of the luxury Kering group producing surgical face masks.

Their rival LVMH has for its part launched into the production of sanitising hand gel for hospitals at three perfume and cosmetics factories in France.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paris Fashion Week Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Paris Paris men's fashion week
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp