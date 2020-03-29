Form and function  

By Express News Service

Renowned for its stylish mosaics, Italian brand Sicis has made an equally impressive mark in the furniture world with its unique creations that redefine the conventional ideas of aesthetics. Some of the pieces from Sicis Home are nothing like you’ve ever seen before, yet they offer elegance and functionality, along with a sense of awe and wonder.

Brought to India by Sources Unlimited, one of the pioneers in high-end international furniture, lighting and accessories solutions to the Indian market, the new collection features an exclusive range of one-of-a-kind pieces. These include the Quercia sofa, a curiously shaped, asymmetric seat that reminds one of an oak leaf. The frame is made of solid timber, plywood and steel. Moulded with different densities of polyurethane foam padding. Madame Pauline is an asymmetrical sofa in an iridescent, 100 percent polyurethane and fireproof fabric that sports sophisticated stitches and floral decorations and comes in a limited edition of 200 pieces.

Madame Pompadour comes in soft white leather and is decorated with pretty floral decorations in precious silk velvet. Madame Butterfly is a symmetrical sofa shaped like a butterfly, decorated with mosaic accents. Its legs are in lacquered solid beechwood. The Magnolia sofa’s contours trace a perfect leaf and it has a frame made of solid timber, plywood and steel. It is moulded with different densities of polyurethane foam padding.Available at Sources Unlimited showrooms in Delhi and Mumbai.