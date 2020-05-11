Team bride: How Delhi-based lensman Mohit Goel frames pre-wedding shoots

By Express News Service

His passion for creating magic within a frame, led Mohit Goel to quit his job as an engineer with a corporate to become a full-time photographer. He began with architectural and fashion photography, and soon realised he had the art to capture emotions. When he channeled his efforts in this direction, it did not take him long to establish his venture, now three years in running – Infinite Memories at Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

During his initial days, he was a one-man army – from the first meeting with a client to delivering the photographs. That work load reduced after he married Ayushi, who with her business background joined him as the Client and Marketing Manager.

The couple’s journey from passion to profession has been quite a ride. While Ayushi manages all the client dealings and deadlines, Mohit’s stylish photos ooze love and a hint of glamour. He primarily uses FujiXT3 and Canon 5D Mark4 for his compositions. Infinite Memories is now a team of like-minded, hard-working professionals creating art and images.

Sanya

This particular image is very close to us. It was made in Thailand in February 2019. The moment did not last long, but was enough to create this timeless memory. The events scheduled on this day began late, which left the bride very little time to get ready. By the time she was all set, there were just 5-10 minutes left for her to enter the venue.

Pre-wedding photo of Sanya with her bridesmaids in Thailand

A lot was to be captured, from her makeup shots to her bridal portraits, every shot was quick, yet crisp. Now the bride wanted to be clicked with her bridesmaids, but we were yet to frame that shot. We had very few moments to place every individual in a visually appealing manner and guide them about their body language and expressions.

It was quite a task to accomplish this, keeping in mind the overall lighting and colour palette. Such moments are never a piece of cake, but are treasured the most. The bride and her bridesmaids were friendly and very cooperative. The final image turned out to be a beautiful blend of colours, moods, fashion, and friendship.

Priyaju

This image reflects our versatility, where we can shoot moody and fashion-based portraits, and are no less in creating some fun images as well. It was clicked in Vijag in June 2019. We saw the bride having a great time with her friends, playing with props and decor. We grabbed this opportunity to create a fun bridesmaid shot using the elements from the decor and taking the sea and sky as our backdrop to create a captivating depth.

Priyaju with her friends in Vijag

We placed our subjects in the boat (a prop from the decor) and added the umbrella to create an illusion of the bride flying away with her friends. We guided them just to talk, have fun, and enjoy that moment to capture the most natural expressions. The final images captured all the amusement and excitement.