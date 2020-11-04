STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Sustainable heirlooms

Going with the core of the label the brand has a dedicated team for Legacy Clothing Restorations that has revived and restored clothes dating back to the 17th century.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The heirloom saris blends modern with contemporary

The heirloom saris blends modern with contemporary. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Inspiried by the rich treasure trove of Indian design: its textiles, embellishments and embroideries, Rang Riwaaz, founded by Jyoti Singh, a sustainable fashion brand aims to revive finest threads of the past. According to Singh, the entire idea of its collection is to create heirloom saris and ensembles for women who are not just classy and confident but also aware of their heritage and history.

She says, "The collections at Rang Riwaaz are designed as an ode to ancient craftsmanship and its skillful meeting with modern aesthetics. Me and my entire design cell strives hard to preserve the intricacies of vintage crafts, at the same time making it contemporary enough to appeal to the modern woman."

Going with the core of the label the brand has a dedicated team for Legacy Clothing Restorations that has revived and restored clothes dating back to the 17th century.

"The division restores the grandmothers' and great grandmothers’ trousseau saris and lehengas which the families had treasured as an heirloom. This has been one of our most loved endeavors, popular across the world especially with the Indian diaspora," she informs.

Sustainability is at the core of this brand. She says, "We aspire to establish an organisation where we nurture the indigenous craftsmen and provide them a balanced working environment and enable them to understand the concept of quality, productivity and the need to preserve the hand craft legacy of India."

Singh has also gathered and brought back artisans who had drifted into menial jobs.She shares, "There have been instances when few of our current employees have taken up jobs like society guards, vegetable vendors."

In another endeavour her attempt was to provide sustainability to women craftsmen. "The brand hopes to create a world where craftspeople happily bring their children back into the traditional profession," she adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rang Riwaaz Jyoti Singh Legacy Clothing Restorations
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp