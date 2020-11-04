Sustainable heirlooms

By Express News Service

Inspiried by the rich treasure trove of Indian design: its textiles, embellishments and embroideries, Rang Riwaaz, founded by Jyoti Singh, a sustainable fashion brand aims to revive finest threads of the past. According to Singh, the entire idea of its collection is to create heirloom saris and ensembles for women who are not just classy and confident but also aware of their heritage and history.

She says, "The collections at Rang Riwaaz are designed as an ode to ancient craftsmanship and its skillful meeting with modern aesthetics. Me and my entire design cell strives hard to preserve the intricacies of vintage crafts, at the same time making it contemporary enough to appeal to the modern woman."

Going with the core of the label the brand has a dedicated team for Legacy Clothing Restorations that has revived and restored clothes dating back to the 17th century.

"The division restores the grandmothers' and great grandmothers’ trousseau saris and lehengas which the families had treasured as an heirloom. This has been one of our most loved endeavors, popular across the world especially with the Indian diaspora," she informs.

Sustainability is at the core of this brand. She says, "We aspire to establish an organisation where we nurture the indigenous craftsmen and provide them a balanced working environment and enable them to understand the concept of quality, productivity and the need to preserve the hand craft legacy of India."

Singh has also gathered and brought back artisans who had drifted into menial jobs.She shares, "There have been instances when few of our current employees have taken up jobs like society guards, vegetable vendors."

In another endeavour her attempt was to provide sustainability to women craftsmen. "The brand hopes to create a world where craftspeople happily bring their children back into the traditional profession," she adds.