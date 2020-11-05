Different strokes for different folks: Tapping into a few Diwali plans

Nikita Sharma By

COVID-19 has changed the way we will celebrate Diwali this year. The Morning Standard spoke to a few to gauge their festive plans. Some will be mindful of the pollution level and the pandemic and refrain from burning crackers, some will organise taash (card) parties with only their close group following all the safety norms, some will spend time with their family on this day, and others will engage in social work.

Nidhi Yadav, Founder and Creative Head, AKS Clothings

We have decided to throw a party at home with only close family members. The Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched an anti-firecracker campaign and we will support this mission. We have launched a whole new range of festive kurtis, and I will be wearing one of those for the occasion.

Cutting down on expenses for such a huge festival is tough when it comes to buying sweets or gifts. But this year, we will make sweets at home. Talking of gifts, we are not meeting or going to anyone’s house this festive season, keeping the norm of social distancing in mind.

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

I have decided to visit the local shelter of underprivileged children and share the festivities with them. I have planned to launch a donation drive in collaboration with the school stakeholders. The school buses will ply on routes to collect the donation items and then distribute them to the needy ones.

Food packets will also be given. We have adopted a park to celebrate Green Diwali, and I urge people to donate a sapling and contribute in this noble endeavour. As the nation is going through a severe economic recession, I have decided to use old outfits and items because I strongly feel that this festival is not about new clothes, new gifts but new perspectives and new thoughts.

Manvir Singh, Retired Army Officer, Vaishali

Being an army officer, I have always been on the border during Diwali. This is the first time, after many years, that I will be celebrating Diwali with my family. We will not indulge in any extravaganza. We will light diyas, have shopped online for attires and gifts. Though our spending on crackers has always been minimal, we won’t do it at all this time as Delhi’s air quality is already bad and Covid is on rise.

Tilak Swain, CA final year student, Kotla Mubarakpur

Every year, I buy crackers worth Rs 2,000 - 3,000, and I plan on getting them this year if there is no ban on these. Meeting friends, going out with them and burning crackers is a fun part of the festival for me. Anyway due to Corona, everything was shut for long.

There were no vehicles on roads and there was less pollution. I don’t think burning crackers on just one day will cause any problem. Though parents will stop me from going out, so I will meet only the friends staying nearby. But we won’t be meeting family friends and relatives living far. In the evening, I will enjoy the festivities and pooja with my family.