STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Different strokes for different folks: Tapping into a few Diwali plans

Covid-19 has changed the way we will celebrate Diwali this year. The Morning Standard spoke to a few to gauge their festive plans.

Published: 05th November 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya

Representational image (File Photo | | PTI)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

COVID-19 has changed the way we will celebrate Diwali this year. The Morning Standard spoke to a few to gauge their festive plans. Some will be mindful of the pollution level and the pandemic and refrain  from burning crackers,  some will organise taash (card) parties with only their close group following all the safety norms, some will spend time  with their family on this day, and others will engage in social work. 

Nidhi Yadav, Founder and Creative Head, AKS Clothings

We have decided to throw a party at home with only  close family members. The Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched  an anti-firecracker campaign and we will support this mission. We have launched a whole new range of festive kurtis, and I will be wearing one of those for the occasion.

Cutting down on expenses for such a huge festival is tough when  it comes to buying sweets or gifts. But this year, we will make sweets at home. Talking of gifts, we are not meeting or going to  anyone’s house this festive season, keeping the norm of social distancing in mind. 

Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

I have decided to visit the local shelter of underprivileged children and share the festivities with them. I have planned  to launch a donation drive in collaboration with the school  stakeholders. The school buses will ply on routes to collect the donation items and then distribute them to the needy ones.

Food packets  will also be given. We have adopted a park to celebrate Green  Diwali, and I urge people to donate a sapling and contribute in this noble  endeavour. As the nation is going through a severe economic recession, I have decided to use old outfits and items because I strongly feel that this festival is not about new clothes, new gifts but new perspectives and new thoughts. 

Manvir Singh, Retired Army Officer, Vaishali

Being  an army officer, I have always been on the border during Diwali. This  is the first time, after many years, that I will be celebrating Diwali  with my family. We will not indulge in any extravaganza. We will light diyas, have shopped online for attires and gifts. Though our spending on crackers has always been minimal, we won’t do it at all this time as Delhi’s air quality is already bad and Covid is on rise. 

Tilak Swain, CA final year student, Kotla Mubarakpur

Every year, I buy crackers worth Rs 2,000 - 3,000, and I plan on getting them this year if there is no ban on these. Meeting friends, going out with them and burning crackers is a  fun part of the festival for me. Anyway due to Corona, everything was shut for long.

There were no vehicles on roads and there was less  pollution. I don’t think burning crackers on just one day will cause any  problem. Though parents will stop me from going out, so I will meet only the friends staying nearby. But we won’t be meeting family friends and relatives living far. In the evening, I will enjoy the festivities  and pooja with my family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Diwali celebrations Diwali 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp