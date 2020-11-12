STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let there be light: Interior designers in Hyderabad share simple ideas for Diwali

Diwali is around the corner and interior designers and artists in Hyderabad tell us quick, simple and pocket-friendly ideas.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:33 AM

Diwali, diya

For representational purposes

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It's November, the nip is in the air as is the silent arrival of festivities. The Festival of Lights – Diwali is to be celebrated on Saturday and despite the layoffs, paycuts and WFH schedules people want to steal those tiny slices of joy from life and add light to the grim ambience of the remaining few weeks of 2020 as nobody knows when life will be back to normal without the threat of the pandemic.

The city-based interior designers and artists tell us quick, simple and pocket-friendly ideas focusing on the sustainable usage, bright colours using objects already at home or available at the shop/mall next door. 

Rugs and riches

Many times just adding a few extra bright colours can do wonders to the interiors especially cushions and rugs. Says interior designer Nivedita Bose of Shreyas Architects, Begumpet, "For a nice feel, people can change the draperies, throw rugs for sofas, choose a new bedspread and add some extra lights in the corners to brighten up space."

She suggests layering up the lights especially lamps and strings with the rice bulbs. She adds, "There can be layers of several lights in one room itself like like floor light, pendant light and fairy lights. The aglow strings can be put on indoor plants and placed in small spaces."

She suggests bright festive colours like oranges, yellows and reds for the cushions and rugs. "Brighten the dull vases spraying some perfume on the fabric flowers. Buy some fresh orchids as they really add a splash of colour to any area of the house," she adds further.

Bright and beautiful

For interior decorator, Supraja Rao changing the arrangement of furniture and patterns of draperies can give a real fresh look to the interiors especially the throws and rugs in different patterns and weaves. She shares, "One can also change the wall decors and paintings. For example, if one wall has a large painting, it can be shifted to another wall and a cluster of small artworks can be placed in the same spot." 

"Since repainting house can't be done every year, the look of the wall can be changed by pasting wallpapers in pastel shades and delicate designs for a warm look," she added.

For artist Koeli Mukherjee Ghose aesthetics are important. She's going to deck up her house at Masab tank with unique lights and colours, "I am going to place traditional diyas around the alpana and arrange paper lamps in corners. I have a few beautiful ones with interesting calligraphic patterns on them. Placing fairy lights behind the curtains adds to that festive mood and people can play with colours. They also can experiment with the ones in shapes of stars and flowers."

In fact, she has already started arranging her artworks in the specific way that she wants. 

Flowers and glass

The glass plates and carafes in the kitchen can add a different touch to the festive decor without you having to buy it all afresh from a store. Suggests Ahmereen, an independent architect who operates from her Begumpet studio, "If you have big glass platters, arrange tealights and rose petals on them. The arrangement can be placed on tables or in corners. At the same time, you can use fresh flowers and add glitter on them. Use colourful odhnis, make it into a braid and put flowers around as a decorative piece. along with chandmalas. Use bottles or carafes and put fairylights inside them for a unique decor piece."

Vasundhara of Phylosophy Design Studio, Jubilee Hills says, “Instant facelift to your house is adding pretty cushions in different sizes and colours. Add diyas, marigold flowers, rangoli, candles and furnishings in gold-tone to your decor. For a dense look try velvet and richer upholstery and wallpapers.

TAGS
Diwali Diwali house interiors
